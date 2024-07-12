Bad news: the Google Pixel 9 will reportedly cost more than the Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the more affordable high-end phones you’ll find, undercutting the likes of the iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S24. But with the Pixel 9, Google might bring its pricing more in line with rivals.

This is according to French site Tomsguide (via GSMArena), which has seemingly leaked French pricing for the entire Pixel 9 series.

Starting with the Google Pixel 9 itself, this will apparently start at €899 for a 128GB model, rising to €999 for 256GB. For comparison, the Pixel 8 starts at €799 and rose to €859 for the same storage capacities.

Converting this reported French price to other currencies is unlikely to provide an accurate figure, but it’s likely that the Google Pixel 9 will start at more than the Pixel 8’s $699 / £699 / AU$1,199 starting price.

As for the Google Pixel 9 Pro, that will apparently cost €1,099 for 128GB of storage, €1,199 for 256GB, and €1,329 for 512GB. The starting price there is similar to the Pixel 8 Pro’s, but the 256GB Pixel 8 Pro was cheaper at €1,169, and the 512GB model also cost less, at €1,289.

Based on that, then, we might see a similar starting price to the Pixel 8 Pro, which starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,699, but you may have to pay more this year for higher storage capacities.

The Pixel 9 Pro could have a similar starting price to the Pixel 8 Pro (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The XL and the Pro Fold

Then we come to the rumored new addition to the line – the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This model is said to start at €1,199, for which you get 128GB of storage, rising to €1,299 for 256GB, €1,429 for 512GB, and €1,689 for 1TB. We don’t have a previous model to compare these prices to, but we’d expect that this might mean a starting price of around $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And the site even has pricing for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (which is the rumored official name of the Google Pixel Fold 2). Supposedly this model will start at €1,899 for 256GB of storage, and rise to €2,029 for 512GB of storage. Those prices are roughly the same as the original Google Pixel Fold’s, so this phone may well have a starting price of around $1,799 / £1,749 (roughly AU$2,655) like its predecessor.

The site additionally claims that the Pixel 9 will be sold in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Mojito (probably a pale green), and Cosmo (which we’re not sure of) shades, while the Pixel 9 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (a sage green), and Pink. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will reportedly launch in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Obsidian and Porcelain.

All four of these phones will supposedly be announced at the same event, which will most likely be the Made by Google event on August 13, so we don't have too long to wait before this rumored information is confirmed (or denied). Until then, though, nothing is official, so take these leaks with a pinch of salt.