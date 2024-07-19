Google just teased the Pixel 9 Pro – here's everything knew we learned

Ahead of their August 13 event, Google has decided to give anxious fans a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro, and the information being revealed is intriguing. The tech giant is being coy, showing only a close-up shot of the smartphone, but it spills quite a bit.

It has the signature horizontal camera array the series is known for, but instead of stretching from end to end, the lenses sit on an island separated from the device’s edges. Furthermore, it sticks out quite prominently from the main body.

If you look inside, you notice three camera lenses sitting next to each other alongside an LED flash bulb and what appears to be a temperature sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro has the same component, so it looks to be sticking around.

A phone built for the Gemini era. It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy. Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/PUmAUi4YBe pic.twitter.com/I3EEXOkq3IJuly 18, 2024

Google’s teaser also shows how flat the Pixel 9 Pro will look. The back of the Pixel 8 Pro has corners that curve into the metal frame. But on the upcoming device, the rear doesn’t roll over; it stops where it meets the polished frame. It also looks like the back of the Pixel 9 Pro sports a matte coating, while older models have a glossier finish.

About a week ago, from the time of this publishing, prototypes for the Pixel 9 series leaked online by the TikTok channel PixoPhone. They posted a video comparing the base Pixel 9 model to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latter was shown to have a matte finish with glossy metal edges, just like the Pixel 9 Pro.

It seems that the two Pro models will share similar design features. Although we don’t know what the standard Pixel 9 will look like, the PixoPhone leak claims it’ll have the opposite look: a glossy back with a matte frame.

Mixed reception

Initial reactions to the reveal are mixed. Many users on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) are excited to see the new model and what it’ll bring at launch. Some online comments, however, are less receptive, with some noting they’re not a fan of the large camera bump and worrying that it could get caught on people’s clothing when taken out of a pants pocket.

Another common criticism we saw was Gemini’s inclusion in the trailer. Users on the Google Pixel subreddit are still skeptical of Gemini as a service, with one person going so far as to call it “worthless.” Others worry that all AI-powered features won’t be available outside the United States.

Google has been slow in rolling out its AI tech across global regions. The UK and EU recently received Gemini on Android in June, four months after it launched in the US.

The next Pixel event kicks off in less than a month on August 13, 2024. You can sign up to receive alerts on Google's digital storefront, letting you know when the device is available for purchase. And be sure to stay tuned for our coverage of the event.

