You can now chat with Google's Gemini AI even when your Android phone is locked

Android phone owners can now ask 'general questions' of Google's Gemini AI assistant even when the device is locked. As part of the Gemini Live feature previewed at Google I/O 2024, the new option expands the generative AI's abilities from the lock screen, widening the range of hands-free experiences possible before touching the device. Android owners can set up the lock screen Gemini feature through the "Gemini on lock screen" page of their preferences.

Gemini's capabilities on the lock screen have been restricted to those accessible for a long time via Google Assistant. You could set an alarm, adjust the volume and content of media, or play with phone settings. Anything else would require the user to unlock the phone. With the new update, users can now ask general questions directly from the lock screen, and the AI will answer them right away. By general questions, Google is referring to anything without personal details. So you can ask for the answer to a math question, find out the local weather, or any basic factual trivia.

Extensions Unlocking

Earlier reports about the lock screen control delved into what looks like future additions to Gemini's controls on the lock screen. Specifically, it appears four of Google's services will become Gemini extensions on lock screens: Google Maps, Google Flights, Google Hotels, and YouTube. The exact shape of those upgrades isn't clear, but presumably, you'll be able to at least track flights, get directions, watch videos, and search hotel options. Anything that doesn't require a login or personal details would be feasible based on the current design.

The expanded Gemini access on Android is all part of Google's efforts to embed the AI assistant across its services and into the lives of its users. By enabling general question answering from the lock screen, Google is relieving a likely common complaint about the device while also encouraging Android users to rely on Gemini over other options. Making Gemini more competitive in the digital assistant market of the future may help it thrive, whereas Google Assistant has had stiffer competition among voice assistants like Alexa and Siri.

