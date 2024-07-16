Report: new Pixel 9 series leak reveals major camera upgrades may be on the way

Google’s Pixel 9 series will likely see a substantial camera upgrade, although some areas are staying the same. This nugget of information comes from Android Authority after speaking to an inside source inside the company. According to the leak, the main wide-angle lens on three of the models will be the 50MP Samsung GNK, which is identical to what’s found on the Pixel 8 series.

That is the only holdover on the rear cameras from the previous generation as everything else is different. Google is ditching the Sony IMEX386 lens and is instead adding the 50MP Sony IMX858 to the ultrawide camera on all three devices. Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will also house the IMX858 lens on their telephoto and selfie cameras.

The standard Pixel 9 is slated to have the 10.5 MP Samsung 3J1 lens for its front camera instead. Hearing that the Pixel 9 is sticking with the same selfie camera as the Pixel 8 Pro may disappoint some of you. You can find multiple posts online from people complaining about poor-quality photographs taken by the front lens. Common criticisms include blurry pictures and harsh color contrast.

Sony’s IMEX858 does appear to be a pretty good upgrade as, according to the report, it “should make [the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL] much more versatile and useful in low-light conditions.”

Foldable upgrades

The leak then goes on to reveal the camera array for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Compared to the original Pixel Fold, not a lot is changing. The main camera is still a cropped Sony IMX787 lens and the telephoto option remains the Samsung 3J1. Everything else, however, is different. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s ultrawide camera houses a Samsung 3LU lens and both selfies have the Samsung 3K1.

Android Authority points out that this camera system is an overall downgrade when looking at the previous foldable. Assuming the leak is true, this is a strange move. Why go backward?

The publication has a theory about this, stating, “The new Pixel foldable is… almost 2 mm thinner than the original”. As a result, “Google might have been forced to make” concessions to create a slimmer smartphone. And those concessions unfortunately affect the cameras.

Software changes

There were a few pieces of news regarding software upgrades. Google is working on giving the Pixel Camera app the ability to record 8K video at 30FPS. Don't get too excited as Android Authority claims their source couldn’t confirm whether or not any of the Pixel 9 devices can actually support the feature or even “whether it will be available at launch".

TikTok channel pixo_unpacking managed to get their hands on a prototype Pixel 9 Pro XL and gave their audience a quick look at the device’s camera. They reveal that it maxes out at 30x digital zoom, similar to previous models. What's more, the user interface for the camera app may not change going into the next generation.

It looks the same at a glance. You can see visible sliders for brightness, contrast, and saturation as well as a viewfinder overlay, among other things.

Be sure to take this leaked information with a grain of salt. Things can always change. Either way, we’ll know for sure relatively soon as Google is hosting its next Pixel event on August 13.