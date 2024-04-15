Google's next foldable could be the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and finally get flagship specs

Google may be shaking things up with the launch of the Pixel 9 series later this year because we could see four individual models, including a renamed Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This nugget of information comes from a “Google insider” who spoke to Android Authority. According to their source, the quartet consists of the base Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, a new Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the aforementioned foldable. Not much is known about the individual devices. Neither specs nor features were mentioned in the leak. However, all four together in the same lineup suggests they deliver similar performance, which will be a big deal for Pixel Fold fans in particular.

You see, the original Pixel Fold was a bit of a disappointments. It's still a solid smartphone, but the Tensor G2 chipset in the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 series proved to be a dud. Performance is decent but not amazing, and phones with the Tensor G2 tend to have poor battery life. Plus, in our experience, those devices can run unusually hot. Remember, when it launched the Fold cost $1,800 in the US. You can’t fault people for wanting more.

It was assumed up until recently that the Pixel Fold 2 would adopt the Tensor G3 chipset and address all of the previous models problems. But we're still waiting for the next foldable to be unveiled.

Possible hardware

It’s hard to say for sure what kind of the hardware will be found under the hood. To reiterate, device specs were not in the report. An earlier leak suggests the next phones will use an expected Tensor G4 chipset. That system on a chip (SoC) is slated to be on the Pixel 9 and the 9 Pro. Logic dictates it’ll be the same hardware on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Design-wise, Android Authority claims the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will look similar to the other three models. The site says they saw renders of the smartphone, but didn’t share any of them. They instead posted an image of what was then known as the Pixel Fold 2 from yet another leak from late February.

What's in a name?

While we’re on the topic of names, there’s a possibility "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" will not be the official name at launch. Android Authority says the name change from "Fold 2" to the current moniker was a recent development. The current branding may simply be a placeholder until a proper title has been finalized.

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt. Things could always change. We won’t have to wait long to learn more as Google I/O 2024 kicks off in about a month. At the event, we expect to see the Pixel 8a plus a teaser for the new series.

In the meantime, check out TechRadar's roundup of the best Pixel phones for 2024.