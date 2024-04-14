I tested the Google Pixel’s Long Exposure photo mode – and it’s another reason to leave my pro mirrorless camera at home

Google's Long Exposure photo mode is actually decent. There, I said it. Photographer me is putting his neck on the line by saying that another smartphone computational photography mode, recently given its own tab in Google's revamped Camera app, is one less reason to use a 'proper' camera – and mine's a TechRadar-approved best mirrorless camera, no less.

I was on a short family break at the coast recently and set an early alarm to sneak out for a little solo time at first light at a secluded cove nearby. It would be me, the gentle lapping waves, and hopefully a little color in the sky. Of course, I would take a camera too.

Hot tea in a travel flask, banana, notepad and pen, mirrorless camera, two pro lenses covering the 24-200mm focal length between them, an ND filter plus a tripod, and I was good to go. Oh, and the Google Pixel 6 was in my pocket.

Image 1 of 3 The standard version of the headline image, completely unedited. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman) With the Long Exposure photo mode applied but no edit. That horizon needs straightening! (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman) An edited version in the original 4:3 aspect ratio, whereas our headline images get cropped 16:9. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

A steep descent through a wooded area and the sheltered east-facing cove came into view. I've learned the importance of enjoying nature first before taking a camera out of the bag, especially given my screen-intensive day job.

After grounding myself in the peace and unrushed pace of the quiet sunrise I started moving around the beach looking for compositions that caught my eye, for photos that would transport me back to what it was like being there.

Sunrise was lovely – not award-winning, but adding a splash of color. The outgoing tide was steadily revealing more of the beach. Small waves crashed against the clay-red sandy incline, climbed up the beach a little, and then retreated around small rocks, creating interesting patterns.

I've taken a few long exposure seascape photos down the years, and love the technique, especially for accentuating the movement of water as it retreats around rocks. I take a quick snap of the scene on the Pixel 6 and it occurs to me that I've not properly used its Long Exposure photo mode yet, now prominent in the camera app with its own tab.

Image 1 of 2 Most of my favorite images of the morning were taken in vertical format. I've made a cooler, moody edit to this photo using the Google Pixel 6's camera app editor (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman) The unedited standard version of the same image. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

The Long Exposure photo mode blurs movement, while keeping still objects sharp. The creative technique can be used in several ways, with blurring moving water a popular choice. Having observed the water trails, I line up the picture and take the snap.

It works a little like Night Sight – you need to keep your phone as steady as possible while the long exposure is captured. That way the still objects – in this case the rocks, cliff faces, and untouched sand – remain sharp. This computational photography mode is like a pro mirrorless camera's in-body image stabilization on steroids.

The phone stores both the regular photo and the long exposure effect image (I've included both versions of every image for comparison). I have to say, the effect in this scenario is convincing (see above), similar to what I'd expect from my mirrorless camera which remains in the bag 50 meters away up the beach.

Whatever camera you use for long exposure photography (be it mirrorless or a cameraphone) – in this context of accentuating retreating ocean waters – you need to keep trying and trying and trying to get the shot. Timing is so hard.

Your best bet is starting the capture with the wave at its peak up the beach and just as the water starts to retreat. That way the natural path back to the ocean, be it straight or snaking around rocks, is accentuated and depicts the tidal energy.

Image 1 of 2 Not all scenes are worth using the Long Exposure photo mode for. The water is too far away in this composition and now I'm blowing out highlights. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman) For this scene I prefer the standard photo. Also, if you look closely at the detail in the image using the Long Exposure photo mode, it's a little softer. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

Google Pixel's Long Exposure mode isn't perfect – detail is usually softer than in the standard version – but it's pretty darn good and convincing enough that I didn't really need to bring my mirrorless camera, tripod, and ND filters along for the ride. If I owned the OM System OM-1 II (or OM-1), I could use that camera's Live ND computational photography mode instead and leave the tripod and ND filters behind.

I haven't lost faith in my 'proper' camera, far from it. Towards the end of my time at the beach, while still alone, a playful seal popped its head up like a floating rock. I steamed back up the beach to my bag, grabbed the camera with a 70-200mm lens, and got a few photos that far exceed what I could possibly hope to get with the Pixel 6 – though some of today's best cameraphones might have done a decent job.

I'll also still use my 'proper' camera with tripod and ND filters for long exposure photography, too. It's just that now I might think twice if lugging all of that gear to get the creative effect is worth it when I have the computational mode in a device that slips into my pocket.

Sammy, from considerable distance, taken with my pro mirrorless camera that I still love. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)