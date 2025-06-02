Missed the northern lights? Don't worry, scientists predict 50 years of intense activity – here's how to plan your next photo trip

You'll need clear visibility, and ideally be in relatively close proximity to the north pole, to witness the northern lights (aurora borealis); but, according to experts we'll get more opportunities, and from further afield, in the coming years.

The sun is around the peak of its 11-year magnetic activity cycle right now – hence the flurry of northern lights sightings in 2024 and 2025 across mid-latitude regions in the US and Europe.

But there's even more exciting news for fans of the northern lights (or, if you're in the southern hemisphere, the southern lights). In a new study, scientists suggest that the sun is entering a long-term phase of heightened activity that could span 50 years.

Increased solar activity means an increase in geomagnetic storms, which are an essential ingredient for the northern lights. Last year on May 10-11, I headed out for what proved to be the most severe geomagnetic storm in over 20 years, during which time I saw in person, and photographed, the northern lights for the first time from where I live in the south of the UK.

Such severe geomagnetic storms might not be once-in-a-lifetime events after all – there was another one yesterday (June 1, 2025), which came roughly a year after last year's event, making for another northern lights display that sadly I missed out on.

While that was a disappointment, I'm excited that another opportunity to see the northern lights could come soon, and here's how I'm planning to photograph the next display – these tips also apply if you're down under and looking to capture the southern lights.

I framed an old tree as a point of interest in this photo of the Northern Lights taken in 2024. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

5 key ingredients for planning a Northern Lights photo trip

We have previously shared 5 ways to plan your shoot. These include; checking the conditions, finding the right location, planning the shot, gathering camera equipment and preparing the best camera settings.

These five tips will increase your chances of grabbing stunning northern lights photos.

Checking the conditions means being up to speed on when the northern lights will be visible, and where there are clear skies. A mix of reliable social media accounts, websites and apps should do the trick, informing you with regular aurora updates, push alerts and weather conditions – check out NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC), or AuroraWatch UK.

Reflections in still bodies of water can double the effect (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

Finding the right location doesn't mean you have to jump on a flight to aurora hotspots such as Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Canada. Thanks to increased solar activity, the northern lights have been visible recently from mid-latitude regions across the US and Europe, so they might be viewable from your doorstep. Wherever you are, head away from light pollution and to dark-sky areas for the clearest possible sightings.

While the two above points will increase your chances of witnessing the northern lights properly, planning your shot is key for superb photos. My favorite app for planning photo shoots is PhotoPills, but you could also combine your local knowledge with some basic tips.

Try to include a point of interest in the foreground. I framed an old tree with the northern lights in my photos from last year, while I've found lake reflections effective too. Generally, a clear horizon with a single point of interest should do the trick – just remember to face north for the aurora borealis!

I shot this Northern Lights photo with a Google Pixel 6 using its Astrophotography mode. I got better results with a mirrorless camera on that occasion, but it's possible to get great photos with either type of camera, with the right camera settings. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

You can use a smartphone to photograph the northern lights – I've got decent shots with a Pixel 6 – but I found that using a mirrorless camera with wide-angle zoom lens to be the best combination, together with a tripod to support the gear for crisp, shake-free shots.

As for the best camera settings, you might think a long exposure is best, and that's true in terms of gathering more light for a cleaner night image. However, if the shutter speed is too long, you'll lose stunning detail like the pillars, and instead get an overall blend of color, just like the Pixel 6's Astrophotography mode produced in the example above.

If possible with your gear, I'd advise manually selecting a shutter speed somewhere between 1-5 seconds and cranking up the ISO to get the right exposure. If the resulting images from those settings are a little noisy you can use denoising software later – it's better to clean up a noisy image than it is to have a clean northern lights photo that lacks the stunning detail.

Here's hoping that the next chance to put these tips into practice is just around the corner…