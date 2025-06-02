Can’t upgrade your laptop to Windows 11? Asus joins Microsoft’s campaign urging you to buy a new Copilot+ PC, and I’m not sure that’s wise

Asus is trying to persuade those who can’t upgrade their Windows 10 laptop to switch to a Copilot+ PC

This is ignoring concerns about millions of PCs heading to the scrapheap because of Windows 11’s spec requirements

Asus is also overselling the abilities of Copilot+ PCs, which just aren’t that impressive overall – not yet, anyway

For some time, Microsoft has been urging folks with a Windows 10 PC that can’t upgrade to Windows 11 that they should buy a new computer, preferably a Copilot+ PC – and Asus is now playing that same tune.

Windows Latest noticed a post from Asus about why now’s the time to switch to Windows 11, and to consider upgrading to a Copilot+ device (from Asus, naturally).

This is aimed at folks who are in the unfortunate situation where their Windows 10 laptop is too old to support the stricter hardware requirements of Windows 11, and so they can’t upgrade. Notebooks with older CPUs are left out in the cold, of course, as you can’t switch out those parts like you can with a desktop PC.

Asus reminds us that Windows 10 runs out of support in October 2025, which is rapidly approaching, and that you shouldn’t run an OS without security updates, which is certainly true.

The laptop maker then moves on to persuade us that what everyone in this situation needs is a new Windows 11 notebook, and that what makes these devices different is one word: Copilot.

Moreover, Asus argues: “But here’s where it gets even better: with Copilot+ PCs, Windows 11 takes the AI experience to a whole new level. These devices are equipped with an NPU – a dedicated AI processor, specifically designed to handle AI tasks locally, making your experience smoother, faster, and more secure.

“If your current laptop isn’t up to snuff for Windows 11 or Copilot+, this is the perfect time to upgrade to a device that’s built for it.”

Thereafter follows a series of plugs for Asus Vivobook models, Copilot+ PCs with both Snapdragon (Arm-based) and traditional Intel processors.

Analysis: Landfill woes and unwise overselling

The problem with these marketing campaigns, which are nudging people to simply dump their Windows 10 PC, is that this isn’t a very green-friendly perspective to serve up.

Going way back, there have been alarm bells rung about potentially towering piles of scrapped PCs heading to landfills later this year, thanks to Microsoft’s policy of enforcing steeper system requirements with Windows 11. If it wasn’t for some of those – generally security-related – measures, those folks could upgrade to the newer OS just fine and keep their current laptop (or indeed desktop PC).

So, when companies like Microsoft and now Asus push the benefits of throwing out old hardware for a shiny new Copilot+ PC, you can see why this frustrates organizations that are working to promote eco-friendliness in one way or another.

At any rate, if your laptop isn’t compatible with Windows 11, is it really ready for the bin when October 2025 and the End of Life for Windows 10 rolls around? Of course not – one option is that you can pay to extend support for a year.

That’s a choice Microsoft has provided for consumers for the first time ever, actually, likely to placate those with the aforementioned environmental concerns – though it’d be good if this support could be extended even further. (It can be for businesses, but we don’t know if that’ll be the case for everyday users).

Another option is switching to Linux, of course, as has been highlighted recently.

The other problem with the argument Asus presents here (and Microsoft is guilty of this too) is that it’s overselling the ability of Copilot+ PCs. While there are some impressive powers for these devices – like improved (natural language) Windows 11 search, and the same search trick in Settings too – most of the AI exclusives for Copilot+ devices aren’t overly compelling (Recall included right now).

While Copilot+ laptops may eventually take your Windows 11 computing experience to ‘another level’ as Asus mentions in its blurb, we definitely aren’t there yet. This is marketing fluff, essentially, and while that’s hardly unexpected, companies need to be careful about how they’re framing these kinds of posts, given the environmental concerns in play here.

No, you can’t keep your PC running forever, but Microsoft and its partners need to be more thoughtful about the state of tech landfill and our planet. And I’d really like to see Microsoft confirm extended support for updates to consumers for more than just a year, without making that additional time prohibitively expensive.