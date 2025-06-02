Microsoft and Barclays Bank sign major Copilot license deal

Barclays has reportedly agreed to purchase over 100k Copilot licenses

Microsoft has signed multiple similar deals with other companies like Siemens

The firm is set to invest $80 billion into AI this year alone

Microsoft recently announced in a town hall meeting that it has signed an agreement with Barclays bank, in which it will provide 100,000 Copilot AI assistance licenses.

Microsoft’s Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff recently revealed to company town hall attendants, “multiple dozen” customers have over 100,000 Copilot users, including Volkswagen, Siemens, and Toyota - deals which could each bring in tens of millions per year for Microsoft.

The official price of a single license is $30 per month, but large deals such as the rumored Barclays agreement are likely to come with a discount.

Spending billions, making millions

Microsoft has invested heavily into AI, and is forecast to spend $80 billion on the technology in 2025, and the tens of millions made in these deals are unlikely to make a dent into the firm’s spending.

The company refused to comment on the Barclays deal when asked by The Register - TechRadar Pro has asked seperately.

The two companies have a history of working together, with The Register noting they agreed a multi-year deal for Microsoft Teams usage back in August 2022.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has emphasized a focus on user engagement over pure sales statistics, and despite remaining profitable, Microsoft has announced largescale layoffs, with between 6,000 and 7,000 jobs worldwide expected to be cut - equating to almost 3% of the firm’s workforce - just two years after 10,000 personnel were made redundant (5% of the workforce).

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," a company spokesperson confirmed.

“This was not about people failing. It was about repositioning for what comes next,” Nadella said at the time, who went on to stress that where Copilot is concerned, “adoption is key” - arguing that organisations need to fully integrate the assistant technology into their daily workflows in order to unlock its full potential.

Via Bloomberg