Microsoft unveils even more AI agents - this time to help you clinch that big sale

By
published

New Microsoft Copilot sales agents look to help you seal the deal

  • Microsoft launches two new AI agents for sales
  • Sales Agent and Sales Chat Agent offer more insight and productivity
  • New Microsoft AI Accelerator for Sales offers greater Copilot access and help

Microsoft has unveiled a host of new AI agents aimed at supporting salespeople in their quest to chase leads and close deals like never before.

The company has announced two new agents and a new accelerator program all directed at helping sales as the rise in AI agents continues.

"Our ambition is to empower every employee with a Copilot and transform every business process with agents," noted Jared Spataro, Chief Marketing Officer, AI at Work. "Today we are announcing two new agents that apply this ambition to sales - the revenue engine for every business - and can be used right in the flow of work."

Microsoft sales AI agents

First up is the Sales Development Agent, which Microsoft says can help "turn contacts into qualified leads", automating the process of developing leads and crafting customer outreach.

The agent can autonomously work all day (and night) researching leads, setting up meetings, and even reaching out to customers using a company's existing CRM set-up alongside company data (such as price sheets), as well as Microsoft 365 data such as emails and meeting notes to make sure each message is accurate. Microsoft says that for some low-impact leads, it can even complete a sale.

Similarly, the new Sales Chat Agent looks to get sales done faster, giving employees access to customer insights much quicker and easier.

Using natural language prompts, the agent gives sales reps actionable takeaways from CRM data, pitch decks, meetings, emails, and the web, so they can spend less time researching, and more time selling

Both agents can be fine-tuned to every organization's particular needs, and will be accessible within Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Chat, as well as connecting to both Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, meaning salespeople can get deals done without ever needing to open their CRM.

Finally, Microsoft AI Accelerator for Sales, available from April 1, 2025, gives members access to the company's latest AI products and services, alongside access to AI experts at Microsoft to help customers migrate from legacy CRM systems and aid with seller adoption, plus "premium support" and fine-tuning of the agents for even unique business needs.

Mike Moore
Mike Moore
Deputy Editor, TechRadar Pro

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

