Businesses are facing an "AI Divide" - which could be the difference between success and failure

Microsoft report warns of "AI Divide" across businesses

Those who fail to engage or prepare could majorly lose out

AI Agents could play a particularly key role, if they are implemented correctly

Businesses across the UK are facing a tough outlook if they fail to embrace the possibilities and potential benefits offered by AI tools, new research has claimed.

The findings of a new Microsoft study predict UK businesses are at risk of not being able to grow if they are on the wrong side of the "AI Divide" of those firms with (or without) a tangible AI strategy.

This outlook could put the opportunity to boost the UK’s economy and improve its public services at a widespread scale at risk, the report warns.

"AI Divide"

The report noted the "AI Divide" was shown by the fact that, while half of organizations have a clear AI strategy and the skills to implement it, a similar proportion do not.

More than half (54%) of business leaders admitted their organization lacks any formal AI strategy, and worryingly, fewer than half (45%) say their firms properly understand the AI skills their workforce needs to be successful today, with half (50%) also describing a gap between AI ambition and action.

This AI divide also extends to the workforce, with more than half (57%) of leaders reporting a widening gap in efficiency and productivity between workers who use AI and those that do not - and more than a third (36%) of leaders even saying those workers who frequently use AI would be more likely to be recognized or promoted.

AI agents are set to take on a prominent place at many firms, helping employees alleviate their workload and hopefully unlock greater productivity. Microsoft's study found almost three quarters (72%) of leaders expected AI agents to be fully integrated across their operations soon, with 21% anticipating this to be within the next 12 months, and 39% within two years.

“Agentic AI can play a key role in removing digital drudgery, giving workers the opportunity to spend more time on creative and value adding tasks," noted Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK.

"At Microsoft, we’re helping to build an AI economy, investing in digital skills and tackling the AI divide, all pre-requisites to driving AI fueled economic growth for the UK.”