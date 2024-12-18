Salesforce reveals Agentforce 2.0, smarter and more effective agents on the way

Salesforce has revealed the second generation of its AI agent platform in the latest sign of the technology becoming a truly transformational change for businesses everywhere.

The launch of Agentforce 2.0, just three months after the platform's initial launch in September 2024, promises even more tools and services for companies looking to get to grips with growing AI demand.

Set to be available in February 2025, although some tools will get an earlier release, Agentforce 2.0 offers more customization options for enterprises eyeing up the next step in their AI journey.

Agentforce 2.0

The launch of Agentforce 2.0 forms part of what Salesforce calls its "digital labor platform", which looks to augment and boost worker experiences and productivity.

The release will include a new library of customizable pre-built skills and workflow integrations for Salesforce's entire portfolio, covering its CRM, Slack, Tableau, MuleSoft and more, alongside advancements in agentic reasoning and retrieval augmented generation (RAG), greatly improving the response time and accuracy of agents.

There's also new CRM skills to make agents smarter and more effective, such as helping sales teams nurture leads and even join calls to provide instant feedback on interactions with customers.

There will also be the ability to deploy Agentforce in Slack, with Slack Actions now available in Agent Builder, meaning the platform could send a direct message providing a summary of a project's status.

Agent Builder has also been give a major upgrade that will let users create a new agent in seconds using natural language descriptions, and can even auto-generate relevant topics and instructions from its skills library to get your work up and running.

“Agentforce 2.0 takes our revolutionary Salesforce digital labor platform to another level, with new reasoning, integration and customization features that supercharge autonomous agents with unprecedented levels of intelligence, precision and accuracy,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.

“The demand for Agentforce has been amazing — no other company comes close to offering this complete AI solution for enterprises. We’re seamlessly bringing together AI, data, apps, and automation with humans to reshape how work gets done. Agentforce 2.0 cements our position as the leader in digital labor solutions, allowing any company to build a limitless workforce that can truly transform their business.”