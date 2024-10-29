Salesforce unveils its Agentforce future of AI to the world
Agentforce is "what AI was meant to be", Salesforce says
Salesforce has made its Agentforce platform open in general availability, bringing what the company says is the next generation of AI for businesses.
First unveiled at its Dreamforce 2024 event earlier this year, Agentforce marks a new way for companies to develop and build AI agents.
Available as part of the Salesforce platform, the company hopes Agentforce will go beyond current chatbots and copilot tools to offer customers a truly smart and personal experience.
Go go super Agentforce
“Agentforce is redefining what’s possible in business and beyond, ushering in a new era of AI abundance and limitless workforces that augment every employee, build deeper customer relationships and drive unprecedented growth and profitability,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.
“Built on Salesforce’s trusted, fully customizable platform — seamlessly integrating enterprise data, metadata, AI models, workflows, security and applications — Agentforce is what AI was meant to be.”
Salesforce’s initial set of AI agents will focus on roles like sales reps, service agents, personal shoppers and sales coaches, with companies able to quick edit or customize for their specific needs.
Agentforce is designed to carry out many of the early stages of an interaction before producing a summary for a human agent to review and take further steps, with Salesforce saying the platform will free up human workers to focus on more rewarding workloads.
Besides a series of out-of-the-box agents based on Salesforce’s Atlas Reasoning Engine, customers can also customize and deploy their own agents with a low-code builder.
Salesforce confirmed that Agentforce Service Agent pricing starts at $2 per conversation.
Alongside the news, the company revealed new research claiming consumers can spend up to nine hours interacting with customer service trying to resolve a single issue, leading to major frustration and abandoned purchases and interactions.
