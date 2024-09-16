Dreamforce 2024: All the latest Salesforce news and updates as it happens

TechRadar Pro is live in San Francisco for Dreamforce 2024!

We're here in California for what will no doubt be a packed few days of news, features, and much more as Salesforce shows off all it's newest and most exciting releases.

Expect surprises and celebrity guests during Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's keynote, plus all the latest Slack and AI news as well. We'll be here covering the event live, so stay tuned for all the latest and greatest updates as they happen!