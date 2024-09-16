Dreamforce 2024: All the latest Salesforce news and updates as it happens
TechRadar Pro is live in San Francisco for Dreamforce 2024
TechRadar Pro is live in San Francisco for Dreamforce 2024!
We're here in California for what will no doubt be a packed few days of news, features, and much more as Salesforce shows off all it's newest and most exciting releases.
Expect surprises and celebrity guests during Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's keynote, plus all the latest Slack and AI news as well. We'll be here covering the event live, so stay tuned for all the latest and greatest updates as they happen!
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Dreamforce 2024!
TechRadar Pro is here in San Francisco after flying in last night, and we're looking forward to a busy week of news and announcements.
Dreamforce 2024 begins tomorrow (Tuesday 17 September) - so we'll be in the opening keynote to report everything going on!
