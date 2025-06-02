Snowflake Summit 2025 – live event coverage as the Summit unfolds in San Francisco
Catch all the Snowflake Summit 2025 announcements in one place
We're reporting live from Snowflake Summit 2025 in San Francisco to bring you all the key details from the company's keynotes.
First up this evening, a welcome keynote from Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy who will begin by exploring how AI has impacted all organizations. He'll be joined by OpenAI Founder and CEO Sam Altman to discuss the future of AI.
Tomorrow, we'll get into what's new for Snowflake, so stay tuned for all the updates as they happen!
We’ve just picked up our attendee badge at the Moscone Center ready for this week’s Summit. Today, it’s a chance to have a leisurely look around the venue before we join this evening’s welcome keynote.
It's day one of Snowflake Summit 2025, and our priority is heading over to the registration desks for badge collection. The main event starts tomorrow, but tonight we're being welcomed by Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy who will be joined by OpenAI's Sam Altman.