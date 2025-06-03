Infosec Europe 2025: we're live at the show, and here's everything we've seen
News
By Ellen Jennings-Trace, Mike Moore published
(Image: © InfoSecurity Europe)
Hello and welcome to our coverage of InfoSecurity Europe 2025!
Held at London's Excel center, Infosec 2025 (as everyone actually calls it) is one of the biggest security-focused events on the calendar, packed with big names, informative talks, and news from the biggest firms around.
We're here in London and live on the ground for Infosec 2025 - here's what we've seen so far!
Good morning from InfoSecurity Europe 2025! We're here at the Excel, and off to collect our badge before heading in.
