Nvidia GTC 2025 - all the news and updates from Jensen Huang keynote as it happens
Everything you need to know for Jensen Huang's keynote at Nvidia GTC 2025
News
By Mike Moore published
(Image: © Future / Mike Moore)
Welcome to our live coverage of Nvidia GTC 2025!
Today sees the opening keynote from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is set to unveil a host of new hardware and AI tools - along with a few surprises, no doubt.
The keynote is set to start shortly - so stay tuned for all the updates as they happen.
Refresh
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Nvidia GTC 2025 keynote!
We're super excited to see what Nvidia has in store for us today, with company CEO and founder Jensen Huang set to take to the stage in a few hours time.
More about pro
Standalone identity theft protection from Nord Security is now available
Ofcom cracks down on UK tech firms, will issue sanctions for illegal content
LATEST ARTICLES