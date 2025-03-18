A surprising announcement at Nvidia GTC 2025 was the launch of the DGX station, a powerful supercomputer-class workstation PC that looks a lot like a traditional tower computer but with an Arm-based CPU inside.

This is not the first workstation Nvidia launched; it famously partnered with AMD to launch the precursor to the 2025 DGX Station called the DGX Station A100.

That one didn't have a Nvidia Arm CPU and needed separate PCIe AI accelerators (A100); the 2025 iteration doesn't. It also carried a price of more than $100,000 at launch.

Nvidia DGX Station

Nvidia confirmed that Asus, Boxx, Dell, HP, Lambda and Supermicro will sell their own versions of the DGX Station: the big name missing out is Lenovo.

The GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip that powers it delivers up to “20 PFlops of AI performance” which is likely to be measured using FP4 with sparsity.

That would also infer that it is half the performance of GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip, so something’s not clear here and I wonder whether there’s more than one version of the GB300.

Nvidia hasn’t said how many or what type of (Arm) CPU cores the GB300 uses; ditto for the GPU subsystem.

Its predecessor, GH200, had 72 Arm Neoverse 2 CPU cores clocked at 3.1GHz, up to 144GB HBMe memory and 480GB LPDDR5x memory.

What we do know is that it has 784GB of unified system memory, which one can assume means HBM (288GB HBM3e) plus what Nvidia calls Fast Memory (496GB LPDDR5x most probably).

The original DGX Station (Image credit: Nvidia)

Fastest NIC in a computer

Nvidia also disclosed the DGX Station will use its proprietary ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, a network technology that can deliver up to a staggering data center-class 800Gb/s connectivity.

A close-up of the opened chassis shows the workstation has three forward-facing 120mm fans, a motherboard with three PCIe slots, an Nvidia-branded soldered chip (perhaps the SuperNic), and two large uncovered dies.

One of which is the Grace GPU and the other with eight distinct tiles, the Blackwell GPU.

No details about expansion or storage capabilities, the PSU capacity, the cooling solution used or the price have been revealed.

Additionally, we do not know whether you will be able to plug in accelerator cards like the H200 NVL (or a theoretical B300 NVL) to significantly improve the performance of the DGX Station.

The DGX station is expected to compete with the likes of the Camino Grando, an EPYC-powered tower workstation that packs two AMD CPUs and up to eight GPUs.

We’ll strive to update this article when further details of this workstation PC (including pricing and availability) are published.

Nvidia’s GTC Keynote also saw the formal launch of DGX Spark, formerly known as Project Digits, 12 new professional GPUs and Blackwell Ultra (or GB300), Nvidia’s most powerful GPU ever.

