Asus's more affordable version of Nvidia's uber-popular Project Digits snapped at GTC 2025

News
By published

Asus Ascent GX10 is lighter and cheaper than Nvidia's DGX Spark

Asus Ascent GX10 Rear
(Image credit: ServeTheHome)
  • Ascent GX10 is Asus's take on Nvidia's DGX Spark AI supercomputer
  • ServeTheHome spotted the product at GTC 2025 and went hands on
  • The site took photos and noted the AI computer is lighter and cheaper

Nvidia has recently been showing off DGX Spark, its Mac Mini-sized AI supercomputer built around the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip.

Originally called Project Digits, the device has been created to bring advanced model development and inferencing directly to desktops. Although it looks like a mini PC, it’s incredibly powerful and designed to handle demanding AI workflows such as fine-tuning, inference, and prototyping without relying entirely on external infrastructure.

Aimed at developers, researchers, data scientists, and students working with increasingly complex AI models locally, it comes with 128GB of LPDDR5x unified memory and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage. The DGX Spark isn’t cheap at $3999, but if you’re looking to save some money without cutting corners, there are some alternatives.

The lighter choice

Dell’s Pro Max with GB10 and HP’s ZGX Nano AI Station are DGX Spark clones, built around the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. Asus also has its own GB10 AI supercomputer clone, the Ascent GX10, which is priced at $2999, significantly less than Nvidia’s offering.

Shown off at Nvidia GTC 2025, (as, naturally, was Nvidia’s own DGX Spark), the Ascent GX10 comes with 128GB of unified memory, and the Blackwell GPU with fifth-generation Tensor Cores and FP4 precision support. While DGX Spark has 4TB of storage, Asus’s version only has 1TB.

ServeTheHome was at the conference and spotted the Ascent GX10 on Asus’s stand where it snapped a few photos of the product.

The site also noted, “The front of the system has the ASUS logo and a power button. This may sound strange, but ASUS using plastic on the outside of the chassis in parts versus Nvidia using more metal is an interesting trade-off. Nvidia DGX Spark feels in hand much more like the Apple Mac Studio from a density perspective while the Asus felt lighter. If you truly want this to be a portable AI box, then ASUS may have a leg up, especially if you want to cluster it.“

On the rear of the system, STH says there’s an HDMI port, four high-speed USB4 40Gbps ports, a 10GbE NIC for base networking, and a dual-port Nvidia ConnectX-7, which Nvidia described as an Ethernet version of the CX7 designed for RDMA clustering.

STH’s Patrick Kennedy noted, “For some context here, a Nvidia ConnectX-7 NIC these days often sells for $1500–2200 in single unit quantities, depending on the features and supply of the parts. At $2999 for a system with this built-in that is awesome. Our sense is that folks are going to quickly figure out how to cluster these beyond the 2-unit cluster that Nvidia is going to support at first.”

Nvidia GB10 motherboard

(Image credit: ServeTheHome)

You might also like

TOPICS
Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Pro
Isometric demonstrating multi-factor authentication using a mobile device.
NCSC gets influencers to sing the praises of 2FA
Sam Altman and OpenAI
OpenAI is upping its bug bounty rewards as security worries rise
Context Windows
Why are AI context windows important?
BERT
What is BERT, and why should we care?
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
AI is booming — but are businesses seeing real impact?
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Dangerous new CoffeeLoader malware executes on your GPU to get past security tools
Latest in News
cheap Nintendo Switch game deals sales
Nintendo didn't anticipate that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 'going to be the juggernaut' for the Nintendo Switch when it was ported to the console, according to former employees
Three angles of the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4 laptop above a desk
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) review roundup – should you buy Apple's new lightweight laptop?
Witchbrook
Witchbrook, the life-sim I've been waiting years for, finally has a release window and it's sooner than you think
Amazon Echo Smart Speaker
Amazon is experimenting with renaming Echo speakers to Alexa speakers, and it's about time
Shigeru Miyamoto presents Nintendo Today app
Nintendo Today smartphone app is out now on iOS and Android devices – and here's what it does
iPhone 13 mini
The iPhone mini won't be returning, according to rumors – and you think that's a mistake
More about pro
Sam Altman and OpenAI

OpenAI is upping its bug bounty rewards as security worries rise
BERT

What is BERT, and why should we care?
Lenovo Legion 5i

It's the best time to buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop since Black Friday - get up to $600 off on massive clearance deals
See more latest
Most Popular
iPhone 13 mini
The iPhone mini won't be returning, according to rumors – and you think that's a mistake
Sam Altman and OpenAI
OpenAI is upping its bug bounty rewards as security worries rise
cheap Nintendo Switch game deals sales
Nintendo didn't anticipate that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 'going to be the juggernaut' for the Nintendo Switch when it was ported to the console, according to former employees
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Dangerous new CoffeeLoader malware executes on your GPU to get past security tools
Amazon Echo Smart Speaker
Amazon is experimenting with renaming Echo speakers to Alexa speakers, and it's about time
Isometric demonstrating multi-factor authentication using a mobile device.
NCSC gets influencers to sing the praises of 2FA
The cast of Black Mirror season 7
Everything new on Netflix in April 2025 – including Black Mirror season 7 and Love on the Spectrum
Witchbrook
Witchbrook, the life-sim I've been waiting years for, finally has a release window and it's sooner than you think
Businessman holding a magnifier and searching for a hacker within a business team.
Cloud streaming hoster StreamElements confirms data breach following attack
Three angles of the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4 laptop above a desk
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) review roundup – should you buy Apple's new lightweight laptop?