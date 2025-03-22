Nvidia’s DGX Spark, once called Project Digits, is a tiny AI supercomputer

Built on GB10, is delivers 1000 TOPS and 200B parameter support

Dell, HPE, and Asus will offer GB10-based alternatives with similar performance

Nvidia has announced DGX Spark, a Mac Mini-sized AI supercomputer designed to bring advanced model development and inferencing directly to desktops.

The mini machine was originally called Project Digits and expected to be priced at $3000, but the change of name has caused the figure to skyrocket as it's now priced at $3999, according to Nvidia’s reservation page.

Built around the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, DGX Spark features a Blackwell GPU with fifth-generation Tensor Cores, FP4 support, and NVLink-C2C, which enables high-bandwidth memory sharing between the GPU and Grace CPU.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

OEM alternatives

The system offers up to 1,000 trillion operations per second of AI compute power and supports models with up to 200 billion parameters. It is designed to handle demanding AI workflows such as fine-tuning, inference, and prototyping without relying entirely on external infrastructure.

DGX Spark includes 128GB of LPDDR5x unified memory and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage, and delivers performance previously limited to data centers. It's aimed at developers, researchers, data scientists, and students working with increasingly complex AI models locally, so it’s not something most people will need.

“AI has transformed every layer of the computing stack. It stands to reason a new class of computers would emerge - designed for AI-native developers and to run AI-native applications,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“With these new DGX personal AI computers, AI can span from cloud services to desktop and edge applications.”

Some of Nvidia’s OEM partners are debuting desktop AI systems based on the same GB10 architecture.

Dell’s Pro Max with GB10 fits into the company’s broader AI workstation portfolio, connecting with the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia to give developers an easy path from deskside development to deployment.

HP’s ZGX Nano AI Station is another entry, offering comparable capabilities for developers who want performance and scalability without full server infrastructure.

Asus has also introduced its GB10 AI super computer, the Ascent GX10. Pricing details have not yet been confirmed, but Nvidia lists it on its DGX Spark pre-order page where it says the GX10 will cost $2999 and come with 1TB of storage.