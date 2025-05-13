Beelink AI Mini packs 16 cores and 126 TOPS into a Mac Studio rival

This mini PC doubles as a local AI server, no cloud required

Built for developers and creators handling massive AI workloads

In a bold attempt to rival Apple's Mac Studio, Beelink, a Chinese company, has announced its new mini workstation, dubbed the AI Mini. This compact yet powerful device is designed to meet demanding computing requirements.



The AI Mini is Beelink's second mini PC powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, which combines the Zen 5 CPU architecture with a high-performance integrated Radeon 8060S graphics card.

This 16-core, 32-thread chip delivers up to 126 TOPS of AI compute capability. Its APU architecture merges CPU and GPU processing into a unified platform, improving efficiency for both general-purpose computing and AI-specific tasks.

Huge RAM for handling large datasets

According to Beelink, the AI Mini can function as a local AI server, making it ideal for developers running intensive models like DeepSeek R1, without the need for external GPUs or cloud-based infrastructure.

The device supports up to 128GB of RAM, boosting its appeal as a high end workstation for professionals handling large datasets, video rendering, or machine learning workloads.

Beelink has confirmed the inclusion of dual USB4 ports, each capable of speeds up to 40 Gbps, along with a USB Type-C port located on the front panel. Additionally, the AI Mini supports dual 10 Gbps Ethernet ports, delivering seamless connections to multiple devices.

Priced at $1,999, this business PC is not inexpensive, at nearly double the cost of Beelink's previous SER9 HX-370. However, similar devices based on AMD’s Strix Halo chip, such as the GMKTec EVO-X2, have also crossed the $1,500 mark.

Via Beelink

