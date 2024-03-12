Ridiculously powerful PC with six Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs and liquid cooling finally gets tested — there's no game benchmarks, but plenty of tests for scientists and pros

Comino, known for its liquid-cooled servers, has finally released its new flagship for testing.

The Comino Grando Server has been designed to meet a broad spectrum of high-performance computing needs, ranging from data analytics to gaming.

In a comprehensive test by StorageReview, the Grando Server, alongside a Grando Workstation variation, was put through a series of rigorous benchmarks including Blender 4.0, Luxmark, OctaneBench, Blackmagic RAW Speed Test, 7-zip Compression, and Y-Cruncher.

(Image credit: Comino)

The server, equipped with six Nvidia RTX 4090s, AMD's Threadripper PRO 5995WX CPU, 512GB DDR5 DRAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD, and four 1600W PSUs, delivered impressive results, as you’d expect from those specifications.

Grando Server features advanced liquid cooling, allowing it to accommodate those six Nvidia 4090 GPUs side by side, a setup that Lyle Smith from StorageReview noted would be impossible with air cooling.

GPU-driven performance systems done right

The main difference between the Grando Server and Grando Workstation lies in their GPU and CPU capabilities. With its higher core count, the Server model is well-suited for parallel processing tasks. While still powerful, the Workstation offers fewer cores and is better suited for balanced performance across various applications.

The Grando Workstation that Smith tested featured four Nvidia A100 professional GPUs, a Threadripper Pro 3975WX processor, 512GB DDR5 DRAM, and a 2TB NVMe SSD.

In his review, Smith found the Comino Grando Server and Workstation to be “prime examples of GPU-driven performance systems done right.”

He said, “Performance-wise, the benchmark results paint a clear picture: the Grando Server excels in GPU-intensive tests like OctaneBench and Blender 4.0, highlighting its capability to breeze through high-end rendering jobs. With its tailored CPU-GPU balance, the Workstation version offers versatility for various professional applications. The speed and efficiency of both systems in managing large datasets, as evidenced by the 7-zip Compression and Y-Cruncher benchmarks, underscore their capacity for handling data-intensive operations, a critical advantage in today’s data-driven landscape.”

StorageReview approved of the Comino Grando systems so much that it rated them one of its "Best of 2024" award winners.