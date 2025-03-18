Nvidia launches its fastest GPU ever: Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition is an enhanced version of the RTX 5090 with more of everything
The RTX Pro 6000 has 96GB of GDDR7 memory, the highest amount of RAM ever seen on any graphics card
Nvidia has unveiled a dozen new GPUs at its GTC 2025 event, the company's biggest launch in two years.
Based on the Blackwell architecture, the newcomers use the RTX Pro moniker to differentiate themselves from the previous generations (Ada Lovelace, Ampere, and Turing) and, from their consumer breathens.
The flagship models are three RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU variants with 96GB ECC GDDR7 memory and up to 4000 AI TOPS performance - twice the amount of memory in its former performance champion, the RTX 6000 and a staggering 4x the RTX 5090, the best GPU on the consumer market has to offer.
Nvidia GPU launches
Alongside the standard Workstation Edition, Nvidia also introduced the Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition and the Server Edition.
The latter is the successor to the L40 Data Center GPU series, bringing some much-needed consistency to the GPU nomenclature.
As for the Max-Q Workstation Edition, it remains a bit of a mystery. Nvidia launched Max-Q technology back in 2017 and this is usually associated with laptop GPUs trying to achieve maximum efficiency.
However, workstation PCs rarely aim for optimal energy consumption except perhaps in power-constrained environments like small form factor mini PCs.
Three other professional desktop GPUs were also introduced: the Pro 5000, Pro 4500 and Pro 4000, which will be available starting May 2025.
Given past product launch cycles, I expect more models focusing on the entry-level and mainstream parts of the market, to be launched by the end of 2025.
Six new laptop GPUs were also launched, all of them carrying the RTX Pro naming convention and, confusingly enough, some having the same name as their desktop counterparts.
The RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell is the new laptop flagship GPU with 24GB ECC GDDR7 memory; other models include the 4000, 3000, 2000, 1000, and 500 series and should directly replace their respective “Ada Generation” part.
All these parts will be available from OEM partners in mobile workstations starting in June 2025.
We’ll strive to update this article when further details of the cards (including pricing) are published.
Nvidia’s GTC Keynote also saw the formal launch of DGX Spark, formerly known as Project Digits, the DGX station and Blackwell Ultra (or GB300), Nvidia’s most powerful GPU ever.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Header Cell - Column 1
NVIDIA CUDA Processing Cores
NVIDIA RT Cores
Tensor Cores
GPU Memory (GB)
Peak Memory Bandwidth (GB/s)
Floating-Point Performance Single Precision (TFLOPS, Peak)
AI TOPS
L40S
Data Center
18176
142 (3rd Gen)
568 (4th Gen)
48
864
91.60
1466.00
L40
Data Center
18176
142 (3rd Gen)
568 (4th Gen)
48
864
90.50
724.00
RTX PRO 6000
Data Center
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Row 2 - Cell 4
96
|Row 2 - Cell 6
|Row 2 - Cell 7
4000
RTX 6000 Ada Generation
Desktop
18176
142 (3rd Gen)
568 (4th Gen)
48
960
91.10
1457.00
RTX 5000 Ada Generation
Desktop
12800
100 (3rd Gen)
400 (4th Gen)
32
576
65.30
1044.40
RTX 4500 Ada Generation
Desktop
7680
60 (3rd Gen)
240 (4th Gen)
24
432
39.90
634.00
RTX 4000 Ada Generation
Desktop
6144
48 (3rd Gen)
192 (4th Gen)
20
360
26.70
427.50
RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation
Desktop
6144
48 (3rd Gen)
192 (4th Gen)
20
280
19.20
306.80
RTX 2000 Ada Generation
Desktop
2816
22 (3rd Gen)
88 (4th Gen)
16
224
12.00
191.90
RTX PRO 5000
Desktop
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
|Row 9 - Cell 5
|Row 9 - Cell 6
|Row 9 - Cell 7
|Row 9 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 4500
Desktop
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 4
|Row 10 - Cell 5
|Row 10 - Cell 6
|Row 10 - Cell 7
|Row 10 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 4000
Desktop
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 4
|Row 11 - Cell 5
|Row 11 - Cell 6
|Row 11 - Cell 7
|Row 11 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 6000
Desktop
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|Row 12 - Cell 4
96
|Row 12 - Cell 6
|Row 12 - Cell 7
|Row 12 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 6000 Max-Q
Desktop
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 3
|Row 13 - Cell 4
|Row 13 - Cell 5
|Row 13 - Cell 6
|Row 13 - Cell 7
|Row 13 - Cell 8
RTX 5000 Ada Generation
Laptop
9728
76 (3rd Gen)
304 (4th Gen)
16
576
42.50
681.80
RTX 4000 Ada Generation
Laptop
7424
58 (3rd Gen)
232 (4th Gen)
12
432
33.60
538.00
RTX 3500 Ada Generation
Laptop
5120
40 (3rd Gen)
180 (4th Gen)
12
432
23.00
368.60
RTX 3000 Ada Generation
Laptop
4608
36 (3rd Gen)
144 (4th Gen)
8
256
19.90
318.60
RTX 2000 Ada Generation
Laptop
3072
24 (3rd Gen)
96 (4th Gen)
8
256
14.50
231.60
RTX 1000 Ada Generation
Laptop
2560
20 (3rd Gen)
80 (4th Gen)
6
192
12.10
193.00
RTX 500 Ada Generation
Laptop
2048
16 (3rd Gen)
64 (4th Gen)
4
128
9.20
154.30
RTX PRO 5000
Laptop
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|Row 21 - Cell 4
24
|Row 21 - Cell 6
|Row 21 - Cell 7
|Row 21 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 4000
Laptop
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|Row 22 - Cell 4
|Row 22 - Cell 5
|Row 22 - Cell 6
|Row 22 - Cell 7
|Row 22 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 3000
Laptop
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Row 23 - Cell 3
|Row 23 - Cell 4
|Row 23 - Cell 5
|Row 23 - Cell 6
|Row 23 - Cell 7
|Row 23 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 2000
Laptop
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|Row 24 - Cell 3
|Row 24 - Cell 4
|Row 24 - Cell 5
|Row 24 - Cell 6
|Row 24 - Cell 7
|Row 24 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 1000
Laptop
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|Row 25 - Cell 3
|Row 25 - Cell 4
|Row 25 - Cell 5
|Row 25 - Cell 6
|Row 25 - Cell 7
|Row 25 - Cell 8
RTX PRO 500
Laptop
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|Row 26 - Cell 3
|Row 26 - Cell 4
|Row 26 - Cell 5
|Row 26 - Cell 6
|Row 26 - Cell 7
|Row 26 - Cell 8
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
