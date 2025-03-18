Nvidia has unveiled a dozen new GPUs at its GTC 2025 event, the company's biggest launch in two years.

Based on the Blackwell architecture, the newcomers use the RTX Pro moniker to differentiate themselves from the previous generations (Ada Lovelace, Ampere, and Turing) and, from their consumer breathens.

The flagship models are three RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU variants with 96GB ECC GDDR7 memory and up to 4000 AI TOPS performance - twice the amount of memory in its former performance champion, the RTX 6000 and a staggering 4x the RTX 5090, the best GPU on the consumer market has to offer.

Nvidia GPU launches

Alongside the standard Workstation Edition, Nvidia also introduced the Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition and the Server Edition.

The latter is the successor to the L40 Data Center GPU series, bringing some much-needed consistency to the GPU nomenclature.

As for the Max-Q Workstation Edition, it remains a bit of a mystery. Nvidia launched Max-Q technology back in 2017 and this is usually associated with laptop GPUs trying to achieve maximum efficiency.

However, workstation PCs rarely aim for optimal energy consumption except perhaps in power-constrained environments like small form factor mini PCs.

Three other professional desktop GPUs were also introduced: the Pro 5000, Pro 4500 and Pro 4000, which will be available starting May 2025.

Given past product launch cycles, I expect more models focusing on the entry-level and mainstream parts of the market, to be launched by the end of 2025.

Six new laptop GPUs were also launched, all of them carrying the RTX Pro naming convention and, confusingly enough, some having the same name as their desktop counterparts.

The RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell is the new laptop flagship GPU with 24GB ECC GDDR7 memory; other models include the 4000, 3000, 2000, 1000, and 500 series and should directly replace their respective “Ada Generation” part.

All these parts will be available from OEM partners in mobile workstations starting in June 2025.

We’ll strive to update this article when further details of the cards (including pricing) are published.

Nvidia’s GTC Keynote also saw the formal launch of DGX Spark, formerly known as Project Digits, the DGX station and Blackwell Ultra (or GB300), Nvidia’s most powerful GPU ever.

Swipe to scroll horizontally A comparison of Ada Generation and Blackwell Professional GPUs Header Cell - Column 0 Header Cell - Column 1 NVIDIA CUDA Processing Cores NVIDIA RT Cores Tensor Cores GPU Memory (GB) Peak Memory Bandwidth (GB/s) Floating-Point Performance Single Precision (TFLOPS, Peak) AI TOPS L40S Data Center 18176 142 (3rd Gen) 568 (4th Gen) 48 864 91.60 1466.00 L40 Data Center 18176 142 (3rd Gen) 568 (4th Gen) 48 864 90.50 724.00 RTX PRO 6000 Data Center Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 96 Row 2 - Cell 6 Row 2 - Cell 7 4000 RTX 6000 Ada Generation Desktop 18176 142 (3rd Gen) 568 (4th Gen) 48 960 91.10 1457.00 RTX 5000 Ada Generation Desktop 12800 100 (3rd Gen) 400 (4th Gen) 32 576 65.30 1044.40 RTX 4500 Ada Generation Desktop 7680 60 (3rd Gen) 240 (4th Gen) 24 432 39.90 634.00 RTX 4000 Ada Generation Desktop 6144 48 (3rd Gen) 192 (4th Gen) 20 360 26.70 427.50 RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation Desktop 6144 48 (3rd Gen) 192 (4th Gen) 20 280 19.20 306.80 RTX 2000 Ada Generation Desktop 2816 22 (3rd Gen) 88 (4th Gen) 16 224 12.00 191.90 RTX PRO 5000 Desktop Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5 Row 9 - Cell 6 Row 9 - Cell 7 Row 9 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 4500 Desktop Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5 Row 10 - Cell 6 Row 10 - Cell 7 Row 10 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 4000 Desktop Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 5 Row 11 - Cell 6 Row 11 - Cell 7 Row 11 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 6000 Desktop Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 4 96 Row 12 - Cell 6 Row 12 - Cell 7 Row 12 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 6000 Max-Q Desktop Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 4 Row 13 - Cell 5 Row 13 - Cell 6 Row 13 - Cell 7 Row 13 - Cell 8 RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop 9728 76 (3rd Gen) 304 (4th Gen) 16 576 42.50 681.80 RTX 4000 Ada Generation Laptop 7424 58 (3rd Gen) 232 (4th Gen) 12 432 33.60 538.00 RTX 3500 Ada Generation Laptop 5120 40 (3rd Gen) 180 (4th Gen) 12 432 23.00 368.60 RTX 3000 Ada Generation Laptop 4608 36 (3rd Gen) 144 (4th Gen) 8 256 19.90 318.60 RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop 3072 24 (3rd Gen) 96 (4th Gen) 8 256 14.50 231.60 RTX 1000 Ada Generation Laptop 2560 20 (3rd Gen) 80 (4th Gen) 6 192 12.10 193.00 RTX 500 Ada Generation Laptop 2048 16 (3rd Gen) 64 (4th Gen) 4 128 9.20 154.30 RTX PRO 5000 Laptop Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4 24 Row 21 - Cell 6 Row 21 - Cell 7 Row 21 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 4000 Laptop Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 4 Row 22 - Cell 5 Row 22 - Cell 6 Row 22 - Cell 7 Row 22 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 3000 Laptop Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 4 Row 23 - Cell 5 Row 23 - Cell 6 Row 23 - Cell 7 Row 23 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 2000 Laptop Row 24 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 4 Row 24 - Cell 5 Row 24 - Cell 6 Row 24 - Cell 7 Row 24 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 1000 Laptop Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 4 Row 25 - Cell 5 Row 25 - Cell 6 Row 25 - Cell 7 Row 25 - Cell 8 RTX PRO 500 Laptop Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 4 Row 26 - Cell 5 Row 26 - Cell 6 Row 26 - Cell 7 Row 26 - Cell 8

