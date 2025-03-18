Nvidia launches its fastest GPU ever: Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition is an enhanced version of the RTX 5090 with more of everything

The RTX Pro 6000 has 96GB of GDDR7 memory, the highest amount of RAM ever seen on any graphics card

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
Nvidia has unveiled a dozen new GPUs at its GTC 2025 event, the company's biggest launch in two years.

Based on the Blackwell architecture, the newcomers use the RTX Pro moniker to differentiate themselves from the previous generations (Ada Lovelace, Ampere, and Turing) and, from their consumer breathens.

The flagship models are three RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU variants with 96GB ECC GDDR7 memory and up to 4000 AI TOPS performance - twice the amount of memory in its former performance champion, the RTX 6000 and a staggering 4x the RTX 5090, the best GPU on the consumer market has to offer.

Nvidia GPU launches

Alongside the standard Workstation Edition, Nvidia also introduced the Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition and the Server Edition.

The latter is the successor to the L40 Data Center GPU series, bringing some much-needed consistency to the GPU nomenclature.

As for the Max-Q Workstation Edition, it remains a bit of a mystery. Nvidia launched Max-Q technology back in 2017 and this is usually associated with laptop GPUs trying to achieve maximum efficiency.

However, workstation PCs rarely aim for optimal energy consumption except perhaps in power-constrained environments like small form factor mini PCs.

Three other professional desktop GPUs were also introduced: the Pro 5000, Pro 4500 and Pro 4000, which will be available starting May 2025.

Given past product launch cycles, I expect more models focusing on the entry-level and mainstream parts of the market, to be launched by the end of 2025.

Six new laptop GPUs were also launched, all of them carrying the RTX Pro naming convention and, confusingly enough, some having the same name as their desktop counterparts.

The RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell is the new laptop flagship GPU with 24GB ECC GDDR7 memory; other models include the 4000, 3000, 2000, 1000, and 500 series and should directly replace their respective “Ada Generation” part.

All these parts will be available from OEM partners in mobile workstations starting in June 2025.

We’ll strive to update this article when further details of the cards (including pricing) are published.

Nvidia’s GTC Keynote also saw the formal launch of DGX Spark, formerly known as Project Digits, the DGX station and Blackwell Ultra (or GB300), Nvidia’s most powerful GPU ever.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
A comparison of Ada Generation and Blackwell Professional GPUs
Header Cell - Column 0 Header Cell - Column 1

NVIDIA CUDA Processing Cores

NVIDIA RT Cores

Tensor Cores

GPU Memory (GB)

Peak Memory Bandwidth (GB/s)

Floating-Point Performance Single Precision (TFLOPS, Peak)

AI TOPS

L40S

Data Center

18176

142 (3rd Gen)

568 (4th Gen)

48

864

91.60

1466.00

L40

Data Center

18176

142 (3rd Gen)

568 (4th Gen)

48

864

90.50

724.00

RTX PRO 6000

Data Center

Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4

96

Row 2 - Cell 6 Row 2 - Cell 7

4000

RTX 6000 Ada Generation

Desktop

18176

142 (3rd Gen)

568 (4th Gen)

48

960

91.10

1457.00

RTX 5000 Ada Generation

Desktop

12800

100 (3rd Gen)

400 (4th Gen)

32

576

65.30

1044.40

RTX 4500 Ada Generation

Desktop

7680

60 (3rd Gen)

240 (4th Gen)

24

432

39.90

634.00

RTX 4000 Ada Generation

Desktop

6144

48 (3rd Gen)

192 (4th Gen)

20

360

26.70

427.50

RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation

Desktop

6144

48 (3rd Gen)

192 (4th Gen)

20

280

19.20

306.80

RTX 2000 Ada Generation

Desktop

2816

22 (3rd Gen)

88 (4th Gen)

16

224

12.00

191.90

RTX PRO 5000

Desktop

Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5 Row 9 - Cell 6 Row 9 - Cell 7 Row 9 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 4500

Desktop

Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5 Row 10 - Cell 6 Row 10 - Cell 7 Row 10 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 4000

Desktop

Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 5 Row 11 - Cell 6 Row 11 - Cell 7 Row 11 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 6000

Desktop

Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 4

96

Row 12 - Cell 6 Row 12 - Cell 7 Row 12 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 6000 Max-Q

Desktop

Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 4 Row 13 - Cell 5 Row 13 - Cell 6 Row 13 - Cell 7 Row 13 - Cell 8

RTX 5000 Ada Generation

Laptop

9728

76 (3rd Gen)

304 (4th Gen)

16

576

42.50

681.80

RTX 4000 Ada Generation

Laptop

7424

58 (3rd Gen)

232 (4th Gen)

12

432

33.60

538.00

RTX 3500 Ada Generation

Laptop

5120

40 (3rd Gen)

180 (4th Gen)

12

432

23.00

368.60

RTX 3000 Ada Generation

Laptop

4608

36 (3rd Gen)

144 (4th Gen)

8

256

19.90

318.60

RTX 2000 Ada Generation

Laptop

3072

24 (3rd Gen)

96 (4th Gen)

8

256

14.50

231.60

RTX 1000 Ada Generation

Laptop

2560

20 (3rd Gen)

80 (4th Gen)

6

192

12.10

193.00

RTX 500 Ada Generation

Laptop

2048

16 (3rd Gen)

64 (4th Gen)

4

128

9.20

154.30

RTX PRO 5000

Laptop

Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4

24

Row 21 - Cell 6 Row 21 - Cell 7 Row 21 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 4000

Laptop

Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 4 Row 22 - Cell 5 Row 22 - Cell 6 Row 22 - Cell 7 Row 22 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 3000

Laptop

Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 4 Row 23 - Cell 5 Row 23 - Cell 6 Row 23 - Cell 7 Row 23 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 2000

Laptop

Row 24 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 4 Row 24 - Cell 5 Row 24 - Cell 6 Row 24 - Cell 7 Row 24 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 1000

Laptop

Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 4 Row 25 - Cell 5 Row 25 - Cell 6 Row 25 - Cell 7 Row 25 - Cell 8

RTX PRO 500

Laptop

Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 4 Row 26 - Cell 5 Row 26 - Cell 6 Row 26 - Cell 7 Row 26 - Cell 8

Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.

Nvidia RTX 6000
Details of Nvidia's fastest video card ever leak; RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU will have 96GB GDDR7 ECC memory
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra
Nvidia GTC 2025: New Blackwell Ultra GPU series is the most powerful AI hardware yet
An Nvidia Blackwell GPU die render.
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 with 96GB of GDDR7 memory? No, this is almost certainly the RTX 6000 Blackwell
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 GPU on a green patterned background.
Nvidia unveils new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 graphics cards at CES 2025
A photo of the Bizontech ZX5500 on a black background
Absurdly powerful PC with 7 liquid-cooled Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs has just gone on sale — and it is in stock
rear view of Comino Grando server
Comino has workstation PCs with 8, yes 8 Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs, for less than $60,000 - but that’s not the best news
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
Nvidia DGX Station
Nvidia’s DGX Station brings 800Gbps LAN, the most powerful chip ever launched in a desktop workstation PC
Artificial intelligence India
Zoom launches AI Companion 2.0 with a major agent focus
Google Cloud logo
Google to acquire cloud security platform Wiz in $32 billion deal
GIMP 3.0 interface from the website
Our favorite free photo editor finally got the update it deserves - and these are the top 5 features designers should know about
Close up of a person touching an email icon.
Criminals are using CSS to get around filters and track email usage
Helly and Mark standing on an artificial hill surrounded by goats in Severance season 2 episode 3
New Apple teaser for Severance season 2 finale suggests we might finally find out what Lumon is doing with those goats, and I don't think it's anything good
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins for Iron Man and Spider-Man mains this week
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
Lego Pokemon
Pokemon and Lego announce the most electrifying collaboration of all time and I’m going to be first in line
Apple Watch app health
Apple Watch blood pressure monitoring tech revealed in patent
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Hidden clues suggest Microsoft is moving another part of Windows 11’s Control Panel to the Settings app – and this time it’s mouse options
Nvidia DGX Station

Nvidia’s DGX Station brings 800Gbps LAN, the most powerful chip ever launched in a desktop workstation PC
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra

Nvidia GTC 2025: New Blackwell Ultra GPU series is the most powerful AI hardware yet
Saw

Saw XI has reportedly been 'quietly canceled' and I'm not ready to call time on Jigsaw's twisted games
Nvidia DGX Station
Nvidia’s DGX Station brings 800Gbps LAN, the most powerful chip ever launched in a desktop workstation PC
A still from the movie She Will
Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra
Nvidia GTC 2025: New Blackwell Ultra GPU series is the most powerful AI hardware yet
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
TeamGroup D500R ISD WORM SD card
This SD card is the spiritual child of the CD-ROM (and the DVD-ROM) as it can only be written on once
Steve Martin and John Mulaney during the “50th Monologue” sketch on February 16, 2025
Forget Netflix, I tuned into Peacock to watch the SNL 50 special and it went off without a hitch – here’s why it’s built for live-streaming
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins for Iron Man and Spider-Man mains this week
Helly and Mark standing on an artificial hill surrounded by goats in Severance season 2 episode 3
New Apple teaser for Severance season 2 finale suggests we might finally find out what Lumon is doing with those goats, and I don't think it's anything good
HP LaserJet 8501x
HP launches world's first printers that can resist quantum computer attacks
Artificial intelligence India
Zoom launches AI Companion 2.0 with a major agent focus