Nvidia’s DGX Station is powered by the GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra

OEMs are making their own versions – Dell’s is the Pro Max with GB300

HP’s upcoming GB300 workstation will be the ZGX Fury AI Station G1n

Nvidia has unveiled two DGX personal AI supercomputers powered by its Grace Blackwell platform.

The first of these is DGX Spark (previously called Project Digits), a compact AI supercomputer that runs on Nvidia’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip.

The second is DGX Station, a supercomputer-class workstation that resembles a traditional tower and is built with the Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip.

Dell and HP reveal their versions

The GB300 features the latest-generation Tensor Cores and FP4 precision, and the DGX Station includes 784GB of coherent memory space for large-scale training and inferencing workloads, connected to a Grace CPU via NVLink-C2C.

The DGX Station also features the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, designed to supercharge hyperscale AI computing workloads.

Nvidia’s OEM partners - Asus, HP, and Dell - are producing DGX Spark rivals powered by the same GB10 Superchip. HP and Dell are also preparing competitors to the DGX Station using the GB300.

Dell has shared new details about its upcoming AI workstation, the Pro Max with GB300 (its DGX Spark version is called Pro Max with GB10).

The specs for its supercomputer-class workstation include 784GB of unified memory, up to 288GB of HBM3e GPU memory, and 496GB of LPDDR5X memory for the CPU.

The system delivers up to 20,000 TOPS of FP4 compute performance, making it well suited for training and inferencing LLMs with hundreds of billions of parameters.

HP’s version of the DGX Station is called the ZGX Fury AI Station G1n. Z by HP is now one of the company’s product lines, and the “n” at the end of the name signifies that it’s powered by an Nvidia processor - in this case, the GB300.

HP says the ZGX Fury AI Station G1n “provides everything needed for AI teams to build, optimize, and scale models while maintaining security and flexibility,” noting that it will integrate into HP’s broader AI Station ecosystem, alongside the previously announced ZGX Nano AI Station G1n (its DGX Spark alternative).

HP is also expanding its AI software tools and support offerings, providing resources designed to streamline workflow productivity and enhance local model development.

Pricing for the DGX Station and the Dell and HP workstations isn’t known yet, but they obviously aren’t going to be cheap. Pricing for the tiny DGX Spark starts at $3,999, and the larger machines will cost significantly more.