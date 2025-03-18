Nvidia has updated its virtual recreation of the entire planet - and it could mean better weather forecasts for everyone
Nvidia Earth-2 models are already having an effect on better forecasts
Better and more accurate weather forecasts could soon be a more common occurrence for all of us thanks to a new upgrade from Nvidia.
At its Nvidia GTC 2025 event, the company unveiled the next step along in its plan of using a digital twin of planet Earth to help forecasters build more accurate forecasting models.
The NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Earth-2 weather analytics model provide a significant update on the original iteration, announced at GTC 2024, providing more accurate and powerful tools to make forecasts even better.
Better forecasts, faster
Nvidia says severe weather-related events have caused a $2 trillion impact on the global economy over the last decade, and better forecasts could be one way of mitigating this.
It says the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Earth-2 offers a number of useful tools, including Nvidia GPU acceleration libraries, a physics-AI framework, development tools and microservices to help speed up the process of going from prototyping to production with weather forecast models.
In effect, Nvidia says this should all help developers build solutions that deliver warnings and updated forecasts in seconds, rather than the minutes or hours needed with traditional CPU-driven modeling.
“We’re seeing more extreme weather events and natural disasters than ever, threatening lives and property,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“The NVIDIA Omiverse Blueprint for Earth-2 will help industries around the world prepare for — and mitigate — climate change and weather-related disasters.”
The platform has already signed up several major climate tech companies including AI company G42, JBA Risk Management, Spire and others.
You might also like
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Fake CAPTCHAs are being used to spread malware - and we only have ourselves to blame
Nvidia’s DGX Station brings 800Gbps LAN, the most powerful chip ever launched in a desktop workstation PC