Nvidia has updated its virtual recreation of the entire planet - and it could mean better weather forecasts for everyone

News
By published

Nvidia Earth-2 models are already having an effect on better forecasts

Nvidia Earth-2 weather models
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Better and more accurate weather forecasts could soon be a more common occurrence for all of us thanks to a new upgrade from Nvidia.

At its Nvidia GTC 2025 event, the company unveiled the next step along in its plan of using a digital twin of planet Earth to help forecasters build more accurate forecasting models.

The NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Earth-2 weather analytics model provide a significant update on the original iteration, announced at GTC 2024, providing more accurate and powerful tools to make forecasts even better.

Better forecasts, faster

Nvidia says severe weather-related events have caused a $2 trillion impact on the global economy over the last decade, and better forecasts could be one way of mitigating this.

It says the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Earth-2 offers a number of useful tools, including Nvidia GPU acceleration libraries, a physics-AI framework, development tools and microservices to help speed up the process of going from prototyping to production with weather forecast models.

In effect, Nvidia says this should all help developers build solutions that deliver warnings and updated forecasts in seconds, rather than the minutes or hours needed with traditional CPU-driven modeling.

“We’re seeing more extreme weather events and natural disasters than ever, threatening lives and property,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“The NVIDIA Omiverse Blueprint for Earth-2 will help industries around the world prepare for — and mitigate — climate change and weather-related disasters.”

The platform has already signed up several major climate tech companies including AI company G42, JBA Risk Management, Spire and others.

You might also like

TOPICS
Mike Moore
Mike Moore
Deputy Editor, TechRadar Pro

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Storm clouds
A storm is coming: how HPC protects us against weather-related disasters
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs supercharge generative AI on your PC
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra
Nvidia GTC 2025: New Blackwell Ultra GPU series is the most powerful AI hardware yet
Artificial intelligence India
Nvidia is jumping on the agentic AI bandwagon with new "blueprints" to simplify work
Nvidia HQ
Nvidia calls DeepSeek an 'excellent AI advancement' and praises the Chinese AI app's ingenuity
An Nvidia RTX 4070 Super on a purple deskmat on a desk
Nvidia in 2024: year in review
Latest in Pro
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
Nvidia Earth-2 weather models
Nvidia has updated its virtual recreation of the entire planet - and it could mean better weather forecasts for everyone
Nvidia DGX Station
Nvidia’s DGX Station brings 800Gbps LAN, the most powerful chip ever launched in a desktop workstation PC
Artificial intelligence India
Zoom launches AI Companion 2.0 with a major agent focus
Google Cloud logo
Google to acquire cloud security platform Wiz in $32 billion deal
GIMP 3.0 interface from the website
Our favorite free photo editor finally got the update it deserves - and these are the top 5 features designers should know about
Latest in News
Perplexity Squid Game Ad
New ad declares Squid Game's real winner is Perplexity AI
Frank Grimes confronts Homer Simpson in The Simpsons&#039; Homer&#039;s Enemy episode
Disney+ adds a new continuous Simpsons stream, so you no longer have to spend ages choosing an episode
Helly and Mark standing on an artificial hill surrounded by goats in Severance season 2 episode 3
New Apple teaser for Severance season 2 finale suggests we might finally find out what Lumon is doing with those goats, and I don't think it's anything good
Foldable iPhone
Apple’s first foldable iPhone could beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in one key way
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins for Iron Man and Spider-Man mains this week
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
More about pro
Robotic hand clicking on captcha &#039;I am not a robot&#039;.

Fake CAPTCHAs are being used to spread malware - and we only have ourselves to blame
Nvidia DGX Station

Nvidia’s DGX Station brings 800Gbps LAN, the most powerful chip ever launched in a desktop workstation PC
Sennheiser HD 550 headphones profile shot

Sennheiser announces new HD 550 headphones with high-quality audio for gamers and audiophiles
See more latest
Most Popular
Sennheiser HD 550 headphones profile shot
Sennheiser announces new HD 550 headphones with high-quality audio for gamers and audiophiles
Perplexity Squid Game Ad
New ad declares Squid Game's real winner is Perplexity AI
Frank Grimes confronts Homer Simpson in The Simpsons&#039; Homer&#039;s Enemy episode
Disney+ adds a new continuous Simpsons stream, so you no longer have to spend ages choosing an episode
Foldable iPhone
Apple’s first foldable iPhone could beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in one key way
Robotic hand clicking on captcha &#039;I am not a robot&#039;.
Fake CAPTCHAs are being used to spread malware - and we only have ourselves to blame
Nvidia DGX Station
Nvidia’s DGX Station brings 800Gbps LAN, the most powerful chip ever launched in a desktop workstation PC
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
Nvidia launches its fastest GPU ever: Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition is an enhanced version of the RTX 5090 with more of everything
A still from the movie She Will
Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra
Nvidia GTC 2025: New Blackwell Ultra GPU series is the most powerful AI hardware yet
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots