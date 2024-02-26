Nvidia CEO predicts the death of coding — Jensen Huang says AI will do the work, so kids don't need to learn

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has once again announced the death of coding, but this time in front of a potentially far more influential audience.

Speaking at the Word Government Summit in Dubai, Huang argued that because the rapid advancements made by AI, learning to code should no longer be a priority of those looking to enter the tech sector.

Learning to code has long been a vital skill pushed by many industry heads as vital to success, but Huang’s latest narrative looks to break this tradition.

Coding is old news, so focus on farming

Thanks to the advancements made in the field of generative AI, natural language processing has shown promise to be the future of coding, eradicating the need for young professionals to spend hundreds of hours learning specific coding languages.

“It is our job to create computing technology such that nobody has to program. And that the programming language is human, everybody in the world is now a programmer. This is the miracle of artificial intelligence,” Huang said at the summit.

The time otherwise spent learning to code should instead be invested in expertise in industries such as farming, biology, manufacturing and education, the Nvidia head stated. It isn’t all doom and gloom for coding though, as some skills will still be needed to know when and where to use AI programming.

Huang says that upskilling is the way forward, and that upskilling will provide the knowledge of how and when to use AI programming. He further stated that natural language processing will advance to the point where the only language needed to code would be their native language.

Via TomsHardware