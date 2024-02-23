Live
MWC 2024: All the top B2B news from this year's Mobile World Congress
TechRadar Pro is heading to Barcelona for MWC 2024
Mobile World Congress (MWC) is upon us once again, and TechRadar Pro will be heading to Barcelona to discover and cover all the B2B news form the show.
Taking place over the next few days, and traditionally the high point of the year for the world's mobile industry aficionados, MWC 2024 features keynote speeches from CEOs at some of the top companies in the technology space.
But there's plenty of news elsewhere at the show, so stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates and breaking stories as we see them.
- For all the latest consumer and handset news, follow TechRadar's MWC 2024 hub
Disclaimer: Our flights and accommodation for MWC 2024 were funded by Intel, but the organization has no editorial control over the content produced by TechRadar Pro during the show.
So what are we expecting to see at MWC 2024? The TechRadar Pro team give their thoughts and predictions...
Desire Athow, Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro
You will not be able to walk down the halls of La Fira without hearing vendors pitching ad nauseam AI-infused hardware, software or services; blame the meteoric rise of Generative AI - and ChatGPT - for that. MWC’s agenda will be dominated by artificial intelligence, either on the client side (with AI PC for example) or on the infrastructure side, as the industry’s rate of adoption of AI reaches an all time high. Against that backdrop, one of the key themes of this year’s conference, “humanising AI”, is particularly pertinent. I expect to hear a lot more about next generation connectivity as well with the usual suspects showing their latest research on 6G and beyond. 2024 may also be the year where MWC shuns B2C completely with barely any major consumer-facing devices expected to be introduced.
Mike Moore, Deputy Editor, TechRadar Pro
MWC is now fully restored to its place as the biggest and best mobile technology show in the world, and we have big hopes for this year's show. I'm looking forward to seeing and hearing a lot more about the work going towards the deployment of 6G technology, and how AI is doubtlessly set to play a massive part in this.