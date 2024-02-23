MWC 2024: All the top B2B news from this year's Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is upon us once again, and TechRadar Pro will be heading to Barcelona to discover and cover all the B2B news form the show.

Taking place over the next few days, and traditionally the high point of the year for the world's mobile industry aficionados, MWC 2024 features keynote speeches from CEOs at some of the top companies in the technology space.

But there's plenty of news elsewhere at the show, so stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates and breaking stories as we see them.

Disclaimer: Our flights and accommodation for MWC 2024 were funded by Intel, but the organization has no editorial control over the content produced by TechRadar Pro during the show.