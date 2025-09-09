<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="a2dc766e-7dfe-4e9a-9964-df796e181495"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.30%;"><img id="UwXGUJKwewbNqBUQaj4GdQ" name="apple event 2025, iphone event 2025.jpg" alt="Apple Park photo" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/UwXGUJKwewbNqBUQaj4GdQ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4000" height="2252" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="39ca06f6-be65-4691-843b-5f4f52961055">Hi there, it's Phil Berne your US Mobiles editor reporting from New York City while our News Chief Jake Krol and our eminent Editor-at-Large Lance Ulanoff are on the scene at Apple Park! We'll have all the news soon -- the show starts in less than 15 minutes!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>