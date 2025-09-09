The 2025 Apple event has unveiled Apple's newest earbuds, the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3. The AirPods Pro 3 are officially available to preorder, and as TechRadar's deals editor, I'm rounding up all the best prices on this page.

The AirPods Pro 3 are the successor to the best-selling AirPods Pro 2, which were released in 2022. Apple's newest earbuds claim to have the world's best active noise cancellation technology, a 2x improvement on the previous generation.

The Pro 3 deliver outstanding audio, for which AirPods are known, with improved spatial audio and a more secure and comfortable in-ear design featuring five included eartips. The AirPods Pro 3 also feature live translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, and can track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned, and deliver a longer battery life of eight hours.

The AirPods Pro 3 cost $249 / £219, which was the same starting price as the Pro 2, and have a ship date of September 19. Below, I've listed where you can buy the AirPods Pro 3 in the US and UK, which, as of right now, is from Apple directly. I'll update this page as more retailers become available, so you can find the best prices around the web on this page.

Where to find the best AirPods Pro 3 deals

Below, you'll find the best places to preorder the AirPods Pro 3 in the US and UK. As of right now, you can only preorder the AirPods Pro 3 directly from Apple, but more retailers should carry the earbuds in the coming hours.

AirPods Pro 3 deals in the US

AirPods Pro 3 deals in the UK

How much do the AirPods Pro 3 cost?

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 have a starting price of $249 / £219, which is the same price as the AirPods Pro 2 when they were released.

What AirPods Pro 3 deals can you expect?

You typically don't see preorder discounts on Apple products, so we should see the first AirPods Pro 3 deals after its official ship date of September 19.



The first big holiday sale is Amazon's October Prime Day date, and we should see first-time discounts on the earbuds during that event. The Black Friday shopping season should also bring attractive price cuts on the AirPods Pro 3, with deals potentially starting at $199 / £199.

