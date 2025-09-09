Apple Watch 11 preorders are live – find out how much it costs and see today's best deals

This year's Apple Event has announced a new smartwatch – the Apple Watch Series 11. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've created this guide with everything you need to know about the Series 11, such as the cost and where you can find the best Apple Watch 11 preorder deals.

The Apple Watch 11 is the successor to the Apple Watch 10 and is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes with a starting price of $399 / £369 for the GPS-only model. The smartwatch has a ship date of September 19, and preorders begin right now.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is Apple's thinnest and most durable smartwatch and is 2x more scratch-resistant than its predecessor. For the first time, the smartwatch uses 5G connectivity for improved connectivity, while still offering an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours. New health features include hypertension detection and advanced sleep monitoring that gives you a new Sleep Score with helpful insights to gain a better night's sleep.

Right now, you can only preorder the Apple Watch 11 directly from the Apple store, and I've listed those links in the US and UK below. More retailers will have the Apple Watch 11 available for preorder, and I'll update this page as soon as they become available.

Where to find the best Apple Watch 11 preorder deals

Below, you'll find the best Apple Watch 11 preorder deals available online in the US and UK.

Apple Watch 11 deals in the US

Apple Watch 11 deals in the UK

How much does the Apple Watch 11 cost?

The Apple Watch 11 has a starting price of $399 / £369 for the GPS-only, 42mm model, and $429 / £399 for the 46mm size.



The Cellular version starts at $499 / £469 for the 42mm model and $529 / £499 for the larger 46mm size.

What Apple Watch 11 deals can you expect?

The only Apple Watch 11 preorder deals you can typically find are on the Cellular versions and offered by phone carriers.



The Apple Watch Series 11 is officially available on September 19, and that's when we could see slight discounts from third-party retailers like Apple. If you want the best Apple Watch 11 deals, you'll have to wait for the next big holiday sales, which will be Amazon's October Prime Day and November's Black Friday shopping event.

You can also see today's best Apple Watch Ultra 3 preorder deals and learn all about the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 preorder deals.