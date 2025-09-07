I'm a phone deals expert: here are the iPhone 17 deals I'm expecting next week

It's September, and if previous launches are anything to go by, we're on the cusp of a brand-new generation of Apple iPhones. This time, it's the Apple iPhone 17 to be exact, and we're already all hands on deck here at TechRadar.

If you're thinking about a potential upgrade, let me clue you up. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've covered iPhone deals for over four years now, so I can tell you exactly what to expect later this month.

Even better still, Apple generally follows a well-rehearsed 'formula' for its iPhone launches. The devices are nearly always announced and released in September every year, they tend to be roughly the same price as the previous generation, and they're always available at the same retailers and carriers. Subsequently, I'm confident in my predictions - although, as always, note that nothing has been confirmed yet.

First of all, before I get into pricing and deals, note that we're expecting Apple's upcoming keynote on Tuesday, September 9th, to be when these devices are officially unveiled. If previous launches are anything to go by, the devices should be available for preorder on the following Friday, so there isn't long until deals are potentially here.

iPhone 17 deals: the most likely scenario

iPhone 17 starting price predictions iPhone 17: $799

iPhone 17 Plus / Air: $899

iPhone 17 Pro: $999

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,099

Unsurprisingly, the upcoming iPhone 17 deals are almost certainly going to revolve around big trade-in rebates. Like the September release date, iPhone deals at launch have become relatively predictable - although there has been some movement in recent years to non-trade-in promotions, also.

As a rule of thumb, I'd expect a maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. That's generally been the guide price for the big carriers over the past few years, meaning you can usually get an iPhone Pro alongside a premium post-paid plan if you sign up for another cycle.

There are a few exceptions to the above, though. It's not uncommon to see hefty rebates of up to $1,200 bundled in with the highest-end plans at the big carriers. Conversely, there are also cases where rebates are capped at $800 on the cheaper 'entry-level' plans. Generally speaking, the level of device you can get for free at these carriers is usually tied to the corresponding plan tier.

For unlocked devices, I expect Apple's maximum trade-in rebates to be in the range of $580 to $620. The official store always tends to be a little stingy with its discounts, which, unfortunately, is the trade-off you can expect for having the freedom of an unlocked device. Annoyingly, Apple also holds a monopoly as the sole retailer for brand-new unlocked iPhones.

What about non-trade-in options?

(Image credit: Future)

Devices have been free without trade recently

Smaller carriers tend to have discounts post-launch

In recent years, there's been a rise in carrier deals that don't require the usual trade-in criteria for a discount. Right now, for example, you can technically get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for free with a new line on the carrier's Ultimate Unlimited plan. As you'd expect, the catch here is that this 36-month plan is the most expensive at the carrier, so it still comes with a hefty monthly outlay.

It's also the type of major carrier deal that we usually see a few months after the device has launched. These kinds of deals on the iPhone 16 series at Verizon started to crop up over Black Friday in November, so there was quite a span of time between the initial preorders phase and these big plan tie-in deals. That said, they've become a little more common in recent months, so we could potentially see something similar at launch.

There's also an outside chance we could see some form of discounts at prepaid carriers for the iPhone 17 launch. Boost Mobile previously offered a device and unlimited plan for as little as $65/mo all-in, and Verizon subsidiaries Total Wireless and Visible have also offered up to $300 off devices alongside new lines. Unfortunately, these smaller carriers tend to receive stock after the initial preorders phase, so I'd say it's relatively unlikely we'll see deals like these at release.

What are the latest iPhone 17 rumors?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

New 'Air' or 'Slim' model rumored

Potential price increases due to tariffs

New chipsets and camera upgrades likely

Leaks around the upcoming iPhone 17 series suggest Apple could actually shake up its line-up for 2025. The most hotly discussed addition is a rumored iPhone 17 Air (or Slim); a super-thin model akin to the Galaxy S25 Edge that some reports claim could start as high as $1,299. More recent leaks, however, point to a much lower starting price of around $899 - in line with the current iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are all but certain, but the less popular iPhone 17 Plus might be dropped in favor of the thinner iPhone 17 Air.

For the rest of the lineup, pricing is expected to broadly follow the iPhone 16 family, which ranges from $799 for the base model to $1,199 for the Pro Max. That said, there’s a chance costs may creep up by around $50 per device, especially given rumors of new tariffs on Apple products.

Design leaks hint at several big changes. The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to measure just 5.44mm thick, making it slimmer than both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 7. Meanwhile, the Pro models could feature a new multifunction button, replacing both the Action button and volume keys, with swipe and press gestures for different functions.

On the performance side, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to ship with Apple’s new A19 Pro chipset built on a 3-nanometer process, plus an upgrade to 12GB of RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and 17 Air will likely stick with 8GB RAM and either the A18 or A19. Across the board, a 24MP front camera is rumored (double the resolution of current models) while the Pro models could boast a 48MP telephoto lens - a major jump from today’s 12MP sensor.