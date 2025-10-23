The Seenheiser HD 550 headphones have been somewhat of a revolution for me this year. Their exquisite sound relegated a number of fine gaming headsets available to me, and I will forever be trying to work them into my setups henceforth.
They launched at $350 / £250, which was a little steep, but for me, their quality just about justified the price. However, in superb news, the price tag has been mitigated for those in the UK with retailer Peter Tyson offering them for just £199 (was £249).
Broadly speaking, I haven't seen many, if any, deals on these since they came out earlier this year, and I've certainly not seen any fanfare about these price cuts, which are indeed, as far as I can possibly tell, the lowest-ever UK price.
If you like having options, then this price is also being matched by the likes of AV.com, Audio Affair, and Richer Sounds.
This is an excellent price and means they offer far greater value for money than ever before - and perhaps makes them much more likely the price many hoped they would launch at. By way of reference, Amazon doesn't currently have stock of the headphones, but I've only ever seen them sell at £249 there.
I've been waiting for a reduction on the Sennheiser HD 550s since they launched earlier this year, and now several UK retailers are offering excellent discounts! Sadly, no price cuts in the US to speak of, but I've got the best links for shoppers there, below.
Price check: AV.com - £199 | Audio Affair - £199 | Richer Sounds - £199 | Amazon - £249 (out of stock)
US prices: Walmart - $349.95 | Amazon - $349.95 | Best Buy - $349.99 | Crutchfield - $349.95
I use the Sennheiser HD 550 headphones almost every day now and have loved them ever since reviewing them earlier this year. They follow me across all my platforms too, when I fancy, given their useful audio jack connection. They certainly give the best wired gaming headsets a run for their money, can be made into a gaming headset by adding the HD 500 BAM microphone, and I couldn't recommend them more.
If you're not in the UK or US, find the latest, lowest prices on the HD 550 headphones below as presented by our price-finding tech.
