Nvidia GTC 2025: New Blackwell Ultra GPU series is the most powerful AI hardware yet

Nvidia Blackwell Ultra is here, promising more power than ever

Nvidia Blackwell Ultra
(Image credit: Nvidia)
  • Nvidia unveils Blackwell Ultra at GTC 2025
  • New flagship GPU offers more power and efficiency than previous generations
  • There's also a new Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition designed for enterprise workloads

Nvidia has taken the wraps off its latest Blackwell Ultra flagship GPU hardware as it looks to assert its place as the global leader in AI computing.

Revealed at its Nvidia GTC event in San Jose, the new Blackwell Ultra hardware offers more power and efficiency in the data center than previous generations as the company looks to establish itself as the backbone of future AI development and deployment.

Declaring it to be "built for the age of AI reasoning", Nvidia says Blackwell Ultra can help democratize AI adoption across the world, making it possible for more organizations to enjoy the benefits such compute can bring.

Nvidia Blackwell Ultra

Nvidia noted that the rapid growth of AI use cases around the world in the past few years has led for a huge demand for compute, as businesses and consumers alike clamour for more.

“AI has made a giant leap — reasoning and agentic AI demand orders of magnitude more computing performance,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“We designed Blackwell Ultra for this moment — it’s a single versatile platform that can easily and efficiently do pretraining, post-training and reasoning AI inference.”

The increase in reasoning models in particular has led for a boom in requirements for a full-stack offering that is cost-effective but also gets the job done.

Built on the initial Blackwell architecture unveiled at GTC 2024, Blackwell Ultra will offer 1.5x more FP4 inference, and are set to be available ind evices built by Nvidia partners in the second half of 2025.

It will be present in a host of new offerings from Nvidia, including the upgraded GB300 NVL72 rack, which it says offers improved energy efficiency and serviceability, with bandwidth speeds of up to 130Tb/s.

Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

However that wasn't all when it comes to new Blackwell hardware, as the company also revealed the Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, designed for enterprise workloads such as multimodal AI inference, immersive content creation and scientific computing.

Nvidia says the new release offers huge advances on the previous-generation Ada Lovelace architecture L40S GPU, providing up to 5x higher LLM inference throughput for agentic AI applications, nearly 7x faster genomics sequencing, 3.3x speedups for text-to-video generation, nearly 2x faster inference for recommender systems and over 2x speedups for rendering.

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Each RTX PRO 6000 can also be partitioned into as many as four fully isolated instances with 24GB each to run simultaneous AI and graphics workloads, with 96GB of ultrafast GDDR7 memory and support for multi-instance GPU.

They can also be configured in high-density accelerated computing platforms for distributed inference workloads — or used to deliver virtual workstations using Nvidia vGPU software, for graphics-intensive applications or to power AI development.

"With the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, enterprises across various sectors —including architecture, automotive, cloud services, financial services, game development, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment and retail — can enable breakthrough performance for workloads such as multimodal generative AI, data analytics, engineering simulation, and visual computing," noted Nvidia's Sandeep Gupte.

Mike Moore
Mike Moore
Deputy Editor, TechRadar Pro

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

