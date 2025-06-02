Time to upgrade? WhatsApp has just dropped support for these older iPhones and Android phones

WhatsApp has stopped supporting a number of older Apple and Android devices

The change came into effect on June 1 after a slight extension was granted by Apple

Now, WhatsApp will only work on devices running on iOS 15 and Android 5.0 and above, pushing users of older models to upgrade

WhatsApp has officially dropped support for another wave of iPhone and Android phones, effective from June 1. So, if you’re still using a pre-2014 iPhone or Android phone, now’s the time to consider upgrading – especially if WhatsApp is your go-to messaging service.

As a result of the latest updates to its OS requirements, WhatsApp now only supports iPhones that run on iOS 15.1 and up, and Android devices running on Android 5.0 and up. Originally, this update was pinned for May 5 2025, however according to 9to5Mac an extension was granted by Apple to give users of older iOS devices to prepare for the change.

As of June 1, WhatsApp no longer supports the following iOS and Android models:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s

Galaxy S III

HTC One X

Sony Xperia Z

Some reports have also listed the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the iPhone SE (1st gen), but 9to5Mac says that as these models run on iOS 15.8.4 they’re expected to be supported for another year or two until WhatsApp’s next operating system review.

WhatsApp has posted details of the update on its Help Center stating “every year we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp”.

This is your sign for that much-needed upgrade

While this update won’t have any effect on users of the best iPhones and best Android phones, a surprising number of people will always be using older models, especially if they’re not particularly tech savvy.

However, if you use WhatsApp and if you’re still rocking a pre-2014 iPhone or Android phone, now is probably a good time to treat yourself to that long-overdue upgrade, and there are plenty of new models to choose from.



