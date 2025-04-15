If you've got a phone running Android 12, it's time to upgrade – here's why
No more updates from Google
- Google has stopped issuing Android 12 and 12L updates
- It means devices with the software are open to security issues
- The recommended option is to upgrade older devices
Google has stopped providing updates for Android 12, three and a half years after its launch in October 2021, so if you've got any older devices still running the software it's a good idea to start thinking about upgrading.
As spotted by Android Authority and then confirmed by Google, Android 12 and the tablet variant, Android 12L, were left out of the latest round of Android security updates. Support for these software versions was officially pulled on March 31, 2025.
If you've still got a phone or tablet running Android 12 or Android 12L that can't be upgraded to newer software, it won't suddenly stop working – but it will now be more vulnerable to security bugs and hacking attacks.
There's a slim chance that your device manufacturer may issue further updates, but given the age of Android 12 and Android 12L now, it's unlikely. So this might be a good time to treat yourself to one of the best Android phones or best Android tablets running the latest Android 15 software.
Looking back
While it's now the end of the road for Android 12, it was at one time the latest and greatest software update from Google. As with all recent Android releases, it was first showcased at the Google I/O event in the year of its release, in this case 2021.
The OS ushered in a significant design change, with a visual overhaul that Google called Material You and which is still largely in place today. The design tweaks included better use of color, more rounded menus and buttons, and smoother animations.
There were a raft of security and privacy updates too, which included a new privacy dashboard for Android users, easier permission management, and improved control over how apps could use your device's location information.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
While we're in a nostalgic mood, Google launched the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro at the same time as Android 12. The new phones marked the debut of the distinctive rear camera bar, as well as several internal upgrades.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.