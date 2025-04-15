If you've got a phone running Android 12, it's time to upgrade – here's why

It's the end of the road for Android 12 updates

Google has stopped issuing Android 12 and 12L updates

It means devices with the software are open to security issues

The recommended option is to upgrade older devices

Google has stopped providing updates for Android 12, three and a half years after its launch in October 2021, so if you've got any older devices still running the software it's a good idea to start thinking about upgrading.

As spotted by Android Authority and then confirmed by Google, Android 12 and the tablet variant, Android 12L, were left out of the latest round of Android security updates. Support for these software versions was officially pulled on March 31, 2025.

If you've still got a phone or tablet running Android 12 or Android 12L that can't be upgraded to newer software, it won't suddenly stop working – but it will now be more vulnerable to security bugs and hacking attacks.

There's a slim chance that your device manufacturer may issue further updates, but given the age of Android 12 and Android 12L now, it's unlikely. So this might be a good time to treat yourself to one of the best Android phones or best Android tablets running the latest Android 15 software.

Looking back

Android 12 introduced the Material You design (Image credit: Google)

While it's now the end of the road for Android 12, it was at one time the latest and greatest software update from Google. As with all recent Android releases, it was first showcased at the Google I/O event in the year of its release, in this case 2021.

The OS ushered in a significant design change, with a visual overhaul that Google called Material You and which is still largely in place today. The design tweaks included better use of color, more rounded menus and buttons, and smoother animations.

There were a raft of security and privacy updates too, which included a new privacy dashboard for Android users, easier permission management, and improved control over how apps could use your device's location information.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we're in a nostalgic mood, Google launched the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro at the same time as Android 12. The new phones marked the debut of the distinctive rear camera bar, as well as several internal upgrades.