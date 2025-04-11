WhatsApp has just dropped these 9 new features – including 2 that I'm not happy about

WhatsApp has just rolled out a plethora of new features and functions for chats and calls

This includes zoom for video calls, scanning and sending documents directly from WhatsApp, and a new way to prioritize group chat notifications

Out of all the new additions however, there are two that haven't sat right with users

The aftermath of Apple’s latest iOS 18.4 update is still lingering, and we’re all coming to grips with its roster of new features. With that said, WhatsApp has also just dropped its own big update, announcing brand new additions to its existing call, chats, and channels sections.

Now I say ‘big update’, but that’s a bit of an understatement as WhatsApp’s list of new upgrades is extensive, and includes minor new features such as smoother video call quality, and voice message transcripts on Channels. However there are nine stand-out features we think are interesting additions to the messaging platform, but two of them have rubbed us the wrong way.

A plethora of new functions

First of all, despite how small-scale some of the new features are, there’s a handful that could make a significant impact on your WhatsApp experience, starting with its simple pinch-to-zoom feature in video calls.

It’s taken WhatsApp a considerable amount of time to catch up to the likes of FaceTime where users have been able to zoom for a while, but regardless of the delay on WhatsApp’s part, this is a benefit I know frequent video call users like myself will reap. In addition to this new call feature, WhatsApp now allows you to add someone to an ongoing 1:1 call right from a chat thread.

Calls aside, WhatsApp has brought even more functions to its chat section. If you’re an iPhone user that gravitates towards WhatsApp as opposed to using its flagship iMessage service, there’s now a way for you to set WhatsApp as your default, provided you’ve installed the latest version of iOS. All you have to do is go to your iPhone Settings, select Default Apps, and choose WhatsApp.

It doesn’t stop there. WhatsApp is doubling down on its integration with your daily and personal life, introducing new events updates in 1:1 chats as well as groups, as well as a new feature that allows you to scan and send documents directly from WhatsApp on iPhone.

The last two helpful features that could benefit WhatsApp users include video notes (like voice notes) for channels, allowing admins to instantly record and share videos up to 60 seconds. Finally, you can highlight notifications in groups, giving you an easier way to prioritize your group chat notifications.

Overall, the new additions to WhatsApp pack a lot of value, even though some may have a slightly less impact than others. But of course, there are two other functions that WhatsApp has added that haven’t quite sat well with users – one which made quite a bad impression this week.

Meta AI is interfering once again

If you’ve been out of the loop, WhatsApp introduced a new Meta AI button in EU regions that you can’t remove from the app’s UI – leading to an uproar of angry WhatsApp users.

Essentially an AI chatbot feature, Meta’s new button in WhatsApp is a place for users to go to for a number of functions like answering questions or generating content. But the function itself isn’t necessarily what users are mad about, and it’s more to do with the fact they’ve not been given the option to remove it.

Quietly introduced in WhatsApp’s recent wave of new functions, there’s now a way of seeing who in your group chats are online, thanks to a new function that shows you the real-time status of each member in a group chat. This is obviously less of a headache compared to the untouchable Meta button, but it means that there's a lot more pressure to be swift in your replies.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a punctual text-replier, but we all have those days where we just don't have the energy to deal with our group chats – especially when plan-making goes horribly wrong, or you just don't want to reply to particular person. This new feature makes it easier for your friends and family to call you out, and WhatsApp knows exactly what it's doing.