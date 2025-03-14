Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats

Users could soon add members to group chats in Google Messages via links

Android Authority has spotted a line in the beta version of Google Messages that could point to the Google Messages update, but nothing is confirmed

It could make it easier to manage group chats for Google Messages users, following the footsteps of WhatsApp

Google has been working over time with improving and enhancing features within its Google Messages software, and newly discovered evidence seems to indicate that another major upgrade could be on the way - this time with group chats. Soon, Google Messages could make it much easier for users to join group chats just by clicking on a link, following in WhatsApp’s footsteps.

So who do we have to thank for this? Well, Android Authority has done the hard work by digging into Google Messages’ beta version, discovering a line in the beta reading ‘join via link’ that suggests users will be able to join group chats in a less complicated way. As it stands, nothing is working just yet, nor has Google confirmed anything.

Android Authority discovered the evidence in its APK teardown. (Image credit: Android Authority)

Though Android Authority’s discovery doesn’t explicitly state what it does other than ‘join via link’, there’s nothing else we can point it to at the moment other than it being related to joining group chats. It would make a lot of sense if this speculation were true, as Google Messages has yet to follow WhatsApp which already allows its users to join group chats through links. Right now you can only manually add members to group chats, so an update like this would be a huge benefit to those who rely on Google Messages.

Over the past few months Google Messages has gone through somewhat of a facelift with minor improvements on a number of features. Back in January, Google made it easier to arrange contacts in Messages by reserving an annoying change in its app, as well as introducing a feature that allows you to send yourself RCS messages. However, with that said, Google Messages has had its share of issues recently.

Just a few days ago users noticed an issue in Google Messages’ media performance when receiving photos and videos, with many taking to Reddit to report their shared issues with download speed and media quality. Google was rather quick to combat this issue and immediately rolled out a new update it said would make a ‘noticeable difference’, and encouraged users to keep the reports coming if nothing changed.

