Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats

News
By published

This could be a huge improvement for Google's messaging service

Google Messages update
(Image credit: Google)
  • Users could soon add members to group chats in Google Messages via links
  • Android Authority has spotted a line in the beta version of Google Messages that could point to the Google Messages update, but nothing is confirmed
  • It could make it easier to manage group chats for Google Messages users, following the footsteps of WhatsApp

Google has been working over time with improving and enhancing features within its Google Messages software, and newly discovered evidence seems to indicate that another major upgrade could be on the way - this time with group chats. Soon, Google Messages could make it much easier for users to join group chats just by clicking on a link, following in WhatsApp’s footsteps.

So who do we have to thank for this? Well, Android Authority has done the hard work by digging into Google Messages’ beta version, discovering a line in the beta reading ‘join via link’ that suggests users will be able to join group chats in a less complicated way. As it stands, nothing is working just yet, nor has Google confirmed anything.

A screen shot of a Google Messages APK teardown

Android Authority discovered the evidence in its APK teardown. (Image credit: Android Authority)

Though Android Authority’s discovery doesn’t explicitly state what it does other than ‘join via link’, there’s nothing else we can point it to at the moment other than it being related to joining group chats. It would make a lot of sense if this speculation were true, as Google Messages has yet to follow WhatsApp which already allows its users to join group chats through links. Right now you can only manually add members to group chats, so an update like this would be a huge benefit to those who rely on Google Messages.

Over the past few months Google Messages has gone through somewhat of a facelift with minor improvements on a number of features. Back in January, Google made it easier to arrange contacts in Messages by reserving an annoying change in its app, as well as introducing a feature that allows you to send yourself RCS messages. However, with that said, Google Messages has had its share of issues recently.

Just a few days ago users noticed an issue in Google Messages’ media performance when receiving photos and videos, with many taking to Reddit to report their shared issues with download speed and media quality. Google was rather quick to combat this issue and immediately rolled out a new update it said would make a ‘noticeable difference’, and encouraged users to keep the reports coming if nothing changed.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A phone displaying the Google Messages logo
Google Messages could soon tell you which group chat members have read your messages - and I'm ready to snoop like never before
A phone resting on a notebook showing the Google Messages logo
All your messages in one place: the new Besties app for Google Pixel will bring together chats from Google Messages, WhatsApp, and other apps
Google Messages contacting 911
Google Messages will get a big emergency texting upgrade soon – here's what's coming
A phone resting on a notebook showing the Google Messages logo
Google Messages could soon let you delete messages for other people, and I can't wait to pretend my cringiest jokes never happened
The bottom left corner of an Android phone, showing the Phone, Messages, Google icons and Google Search bar
Google Messages will soon get a big upgrade for photo and video quality – and I’m going to use this a lot
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
Latest in Software
Google Messages update
Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
Apple Intelligence is a fever dream that I bet Apple wishes we could all forget about
DeepSeek on an iPhone
OpenAI calls on US government to ban DeepSeek, calling it ‘state-subsidized’ and ‘state-controlled’
An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen
4 ways ChatGPT Tasks can help you take control of your life – trust me it's my favorite AI tool of 2025 so far
The Google Gemini logo against a black background.
I tried Gemini's new AI image generation tool - here are 5 ways to get the best art from Google's upcoming Flash 2.0 built-in image upgrade
A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page
‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all
Latest in News
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Image showing detail of the Leica D-Lux 8
Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock
Man using iMessage on an iPhone
Apple will finally enable encrypted RCS messages between iOS and Android, and it's about time
Google Messages update
Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats
Jason Sudeikis&#039; Ted Lasso pointing at someone in Ted Lasso season 2
Believe it, baby: Ted Lasso season 4 is officially in development for Apple TV+ and Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the titular soccer coach
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #1146)
More about software
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW

Apple Intelligence is a fever dream that I bet Apple wishes we could all forget about
DeepSeek on an iPhone

OpenAI calls on US government to ban DeepSeek, calling it ‘state-subsidized’ and ‘state-controlled’
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher

Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
See more latest
Most Popular
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Nvidia RTX 6000
Details of Nvidia's fastest video card ever leak; RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU will have 96GB GDDR7 ECC memory
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
AI agents can be hijacked to write and send phishing attacks
Hasselblad X2D 100C camera in user&#039;s hand, their blue jacket in background
My dream Hasselblad camera is getting a sequel soon, according to new leaks – here are 5 upgrades I’m hoping for
Harry Halpin, CEO and co-founder of Nym Technologies, and Chelsea Manning, Nym Technlogies&#039; security consultant, on stage at the Frontline Club in London during the NymVPN launch on March 13, 2025.
NymVPN is now live – here's everything you need to know
Sony UBP-X700/K shown from the front
Sony launches new version of the best cheap 4K Blu-ray player that drops the streaming tech – but the price looks odd
Ethernet cables with IP addresses in the background
You can now use an IPv4 address as business collateral - and it could be worth millions
Close-up of woman using AirPods Pro 2
AirPods could catch up with Samsung buds with a live translation free upgrade in iOS 19
Image showing detail of the Leica D-Lux 8
Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock
China
Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router