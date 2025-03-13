Following recent problems, Chromecasts are getting a free update to Android 14 – here's what that means

Google's discontinued devices are jumping from Android 12 to Android 14

  • Chromecast HD and 4K are getting Android 14
  • The update is mostly security patches and bug fixes
  • It's probably time to buy the Google TV Streamer

It hasn't been a great week so far for Chromecast and Chromecast Audio users: the 2015 versions of both devices have been suffering from what appears to be a server problem that won't let users Cast audio and video to them. So it's nice to report some good news. Google is now rolling out the Android 14 update for Chromecast with Google TV devices.

As Android Police reports, Google discontinued the Chromecast line-up in 2024 in favor of the new Google TV Streamer. But Google did promise that while the older devices can't match the new Streamer in terms of hardware capability (the Streamer is also a Thread hub for smart homes), it still intended to bring them the Android 14 update.

What does the Android 14 Update bring to Chromecasts?

Don't expect a massively different experience when you install the update: almost all of the changes are under the hood. The main reason to want this upgrade is to plug any security holes that could leave your device vulnerable to villains.

The updates vary in size depending on your device – the download is between 743 and 809MB – and it ups the operating system from Android 12 to Android 14. The update includes the January 2025 security patch and the usual changes for "system stability and improvements". It also adds support for the Google TV Streamer remote control's Find My Remote feature and button customization.

This could be the last update for the 4K version, which is expected to stop getting security updates from September 2025; the HD Chromecast will get another two years of updates until its end of life in 2027.

