Struggling with slow Google Messages photo transfers? Google says new update will make 'noticeable difference'

News
By published

Google is working on the problem, but some users are still having issues

Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
(Image credit: Google)

Are you experiencing issues with Google Messages? If so you’re not the only one, as on Reddit users have been reporting issues with receiving incoming photos and videos, experiencing either slow media transfers or complete failures.

Google Messages users have been sharing their experiences in a series of Reddit posts (see below), detailing issues with slow app performances when trying to load attachments, and images and videos appearing blurry, or not loading at all.

Extremely Blurry Images Received over RCS from r/GoogleMessages

Google has acknowledged the issues in a support post, saying, “We know many of you have been experiencing frustrating issues receiving media in Messages, especially slowdowns and failures. We understand how disruptive this can be, and we appreciate you bringing it to our attention.”

Google says it's addressing the issues by rolling out updates to improve Messages’ media performance, adding that, “Our team has been actively working on this, and we've recently rolled out updates aimed at significantly improving media receiving performance. We're hoping you'll see a noticeable difference now. However, we also know that issues can be complex, and we're committed to getting this right”.

Sporadic "Can't load attachment" errors wMMS on Google Messages from r/GoogleMessages

Google hasn’t revealed exactly what it’s doing to implement these changes, but according to The Verge it could simply be making backend server changes, as users haven’t been required to install anything new.

Whatever fixes Google is implementing it appears they've yet to reach all users, as while some have reported improved media performance others say they're still experiencing problems, and Google has encouraged Messages users to keep reporting any issues they face.

These aren't the only issues Google has run into this week, as Chromecast users are currently experiencing a weird 'untrusted device' bug that blocks casting.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The bottom left corner of an Android phone, showing the Phone, Messages, Google icons and Google Search bar
Google Messages will soon get a big upgrade for photo and video quality – and I’m going to use this a lot
Google Pixel 8 review Pixel 8 Pro cameras
Is your Google Pixel 9 screen flickering or are the haptics a lot more intense? You aren't alone, and thankfully there's a fix
Google Pixel 9
There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecast users are getting increasingly angry about a weird 'untrusted device' bug that blocks casting – but a fix is coming
A phone resting on a notebook showing the Google Messages logo
Google Messages finally reverses an annoying change, making it easier to organize your contacts
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecasts are still broken – but Google tells fuming owners not to factory reset their devices
Latest in Software
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
Struggling with slow Google Messages photo transfers? Google says new update will make 'noticeable difference'
AI writing
ChatGPT just wrote the most beautiful short story, and I wonder what I'm even doing here
Photoshop CC logo on a screen
How to make an image background transparent in Photoshop
Project Moohan prototype at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, an XR goggles headset on display in a show area
Samsung's Android XR headset could avoid the Apple Vision Pro's biggest mistake, according to this leak
Man having Windows 11 problems with his laptop
Fed up of adverts creeping into Windows 11? You won’t like Microsoft’s latest update, then, although it does provide some important bug fixes
Apple Siri
Update your Apple device now: iOS 18.3.2 fixes a flaw that could be exploited by hackers
Latest in News
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
Struggling with slow Google Messages photo transfers? Google says new update will make 'noticeable difference'
Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3
'There's a reason why we do it': The Wheel of Time showrunner responds to fans who are still upset over the Prime Video show's plot alterations
Google Pixel 9
Android 16 could bring an improved Samsung DeX-style desktop mode to more phones
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia could unleash RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti GPUs on PC gamers tomorrow, but there’s no sign of rumored RTX 5050 yet
AI writing
ChatGPT just wrote the most beautiful short story, and I wonder what I'm even doing here
Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
This worrying botnet targets unsecure TP-Link routers - thousands of devices already hacked
More about software
Apple products with Apple Intelligence against a white background

Apple rushed Apple Intelligence and now the company is stuck playing catch up
AI writing

ChatGPT just wrote the most beautiful short story, and I wonder what I'm even doing here
Apple products with Apple Intelligence against a white background

Apple rushed Apple Intelligence and now the company is stuck playing catch up
See more latest
Most Popular
Windows 10 button on a keyboard
Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app becomes the Windows App
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #375)
Trump
Hackers are abusing $TRUMP tokens to lure victims in to new phishing scam
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #641)
Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
This worrying botnet targets unsecure TP-Link routers - thousands of devices already hacked
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 13 (game #1144)
Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3
'There's a reason why we do it': The Wheel of Time showrunner responds to fans who are still upset over the Prime Video show's plot alterations
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia could unleash RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti GPUs on PC gamers tomorrow, but there’s no sign of rumored RTX 5050 yet
AI writing
ChatGPT just wrote the most beautiful short story, and I wonder what I'm even doing here
Google Pixel 9
Android 16 could bring an improved Samsung DeX-style desktop mode to more phones