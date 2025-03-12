The Google Pixel 10 could get a big camera boost if this new leak is legit

Plus a speculative look at the Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 in Wintergreen showing back camera bar
(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • Leaks suggest the Google Pixel 10 will get a third camera
  • This would make it the first base-model Google Pixel flagship to have three cameras
  • Additional renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL have been shared, with no major redesign

We could have our first look at the next generation of Google Pixel phones, thanks to renders reportedly based on leaked CAD designs, which supposedly show the design of the Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The renders, all shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks, show two phones that look remarkably similar to the current-generation Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, apart from the major addition of a third camera to the Google Pixel 10.

As with the current-gen model, the rendered Google Pixel 10 sports a curved rectangular frame, pill shaped camera bar, volume rocker, power button, and USB-C port.

However, that familiar camera bar sports a third camera in these unofficial renders, which would be a new addition to Google’s base-model flagship handset.

A render that supposedly shows the Google Pixel 10

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Up to and including the current-generation Google Pixel 9, the standard-issue Pixel has never come equipped with three cameras, instead sporting a main camera and secondary ultra-wide camera.

It’s likely that this third camera will be an optically zoomed telephoto lens – it would be unheard of for a flagship phone to sport a macro camera or other tertiary snapper.

This would put the Google Pixel 10 on a level with the Samsung Galaxy S25 in terms of its camera array – though telephoto cameras are becoming increasingly common on cheaper handsets like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which Google may be feeling some pressure from.

As for the rendered Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, the model depicted sports an enlarged frame, a camera bar sporting three cameras, and the same buttons and ports as its smaller sibling.

A render supposedly showing the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

A third camera is nothing new for the highest-end Pixel, with all Pro and Pro XL models since the Google Pixel 6 Pro sporting one.

Of course, the renders and any information relating to them is entirely based on rumor at this point.

As we recently reported, Android Headlines and OnLeaks previously shared a leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 that strongly resembled the current Galaxy Z Flip 6, only to release updated renders days later that showed a significant redesign.

However, the team of Android Headlines and OnLeaks is typically one that shares decently reliable tips and rumors, so it won’t be too surprising to see Pixel 10 models that resemble these mockups.

What’s more, mysterious recent YouTube Shorts uploaded by Alexis Garza have shown a working Google Pixel 9a that resembles renders previously shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks.

In any case, a third camera would surely give the Google Pixel 10 a shot at joining our list of the best Android phones, and it’s likely the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will garner a spot on our list of the best Google Pixel phones. Let us know what you’d like to see from Google’s next flagship handsets in the comments below.

