Google Messages is getting another wave of updates – here are 7 you can expect to see soon

Google Messages has already improved a lot since it landed over 11 years ago – and over the past couple of weeks we've seen Google test more new features that could roll out widely very soon.

Though Google has been dropping new features in Messages since the beginning of the year, these past few weeks have been a particularly busy time, especially for group chats in Google Messages.

But in addition to its new chat icons and group chat links, there's a number of other new design features and overdue functions that could help enhance the Google Messages user experience.

Despite not all of these features being widely available, Google has hinted that they will be rolled out very soon, and we have a lot of APK teardowns from the likes of 9to5Google to thank for an early peek at them. Here's a look at what's likely coming to Google Messages very soon...

1. 'Delete for everyone' function

Google Messages' 'Delete for everyone' function is the latest of the new features that have emerged. First spotted back in February, more users are starting to see it crop up in their Google Messages app but it's not yet available for everyone - suggesting that it will be rolled out gradually.

There's already a 'Delete for me' option but this new update will allow you to remove messages from the view of everyone in a chat. Users who have access have noticed that 'Delete for everyone' only works in larger group chats, and have yet to find a 1:1 chat where they can use it.

There's also a 15-minute time window, meaning that if you want to remove a text from a conversation, you’ll have to be quick.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Just like other messaging platforms, group chat links make it easier to gather your contacts into one big conversation hassle-free, and Google Messages is following suit.

It was first uncovered in an APK teardown by Android Authority and will allow you to create invite links that you can share in standard link form or through a QR code that others can scan.

In the image taken from the teardown, there’s a toggle you can enable that will give you two options; to create a single-use link, or one that can be reused and distributed. Links will expire after 30 days.

3. New group chat icons

(Image credit: Future)

On the topic of group chats, Google Messages is paying a lot of attention to this aspect of its messaging platform and is introducing new group chat icons.

A number of users noticed this in the Google Messages app by opening a group conversation, navigating the top bar to reveal the group details. If a pencil icon appears at the right of your group chat’s existing image, it means you have the freedom to set your own icon.

After experimenting with the feature users have noted that you won't be able to set gifs as icons, and you won't be able to return to a previous icon once a new one has been set.

At the moment, group chat icons in Google Messages only show up to four circle profile images, which doesn’t make it easy to distinguish between chats, so a smaller feature like this will not only be a great design upgrade but a practical one, too.

4. Expanded text message field

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

For a while, Google Messages hasn't been a user's best friend when it comes to composing longer texts, but that's all about to change as Google Messages is expanding its 4-line view limit.

The new text field limit will allow up to 14 lines per message making it easier for you to view longer messages before you send them.

5. New function for snoozing messages

At the same time as group chat links were spotted in Google Messages, there was also speculation of a new group chat muting feature – and it looks as though it's ready to roll out.

This will see a new button added to the toolbar at the top of the screen when you long-press on a chat, which will then show a second menu where you can choose to mute a group chat for one hour, eight hours, 24 hours.

There's even an 'always' option, and the menu reassures you that other members won't see that you have muted the chat.

6. Live location sharing and content warnings

(Image credit: Google)

Live location sharing is a God-send, especially when it comes to finding your friends in larger crowds, and this new feature has been teased by an in-app code.

Users can currently share their location with another person through Google Maps, but it only shows up as a static Google Maps pin. If you move around, this means you’ll have to send your location again – but Google could be working to combat this. Last time we checked the feature wasn't live for us, however there's a chance Google could be experimenting with it behind the scenes.

Additionally, Sensitive Content Warnings went live in a Google Messages' beta a few weeks ago for some users. Accounts owned by users under 18 will automatically have this setting enabled, and users over 18 will have the option to turn it off.

7. Media quality upgrade

In addition to a redesigned gallery, you'll be able to send photos and videos on Google Messages in their original quality which was first spotted in beta in February.

The new layout includes a “HD” icon which you can find in the top-right of the final screen before sending an image. When you tap the icon, a new menu appears allowing you to select from two options; “Optimized for chat”, which trades some quality for a lower file size, or “Original quality”, which sends the original image as found on your phone’s built-in storage.