Google Messages is getting two big group chat upgrades – including a much-needed new snooze function

Google Messages could be getting a new snoozing feature that allows you to mute messages for longer periods

It's the first snoozing function since Google dissolved its text-reminding feature

There's been more evidence that group chat joining links are coming to Google Messages, but you'll have to wait a little longer

We’re just over a quarter of the way through the year, and Google has introduced a substantial amount of changes to its Google Messages software – so many that I’m starting to lose count. But despite these constant changes, Google is working towards making your experience more user-friendly and personal when it comes to its messaging service, and two more handy features have cropped up in the pipeline.

In its intricate teardown, Android Authority has noticed a new notification snoozing feature, as well as bringing more evidence of its new group chat features to the surface. Out of all its recent upgrades, Google has been paying close attention to its group chat joining-links in Messages, and though we’ve had our eyes peeled ever since rumors arose a few weeks ago, this latest update pretty much confirms that it’s on the way.

Snooze messages for longer, reply at your convenience

However, I’d argue that the most interesting thing here is the addition of the snoozing feature. Unlike the text reminder function that Google used to offer, Android Authority has discovered strings in its teardown that point to specific notification snoozing options including an hour, eight hours, and 24 hours.

Additionally, there’s also an ‘always’ option, which we imagine will require you to manually disable when you’re ready to start receiving messages again. While this new found evidence is promising, there’s no clear indication as to whether you can use it to mute individual messages, but it seems as though you’ll still be notified if you’re mentioned in a chat.

As well as a new snoozing feature and group chat joining links, Google has recently added Screen Effects to emoji symbols. (Image credit: Google)

This could be another huge improvement for those who rely on Google Messages for daily contact, especially since the company dissolved its text reminder feature in late 2023, where you could set a date and time for your alert. And although this wasn’t a designated snoozing feature, it could be used as one nonetheless.

Some may wonder why Google would introduce this specific function when Android phones have a comprehensive snoozing feature, but Messages’ version would allow you to silence messages for longer periods of time as opposed to Android’s two-hour limit.

Over the past few weeks more evidence of Google Messages’ new group chat links has been appearing, pointing to a WhatsApp-like function that allows you to join group chats through link sharing. Thanks to another one of Android Authority’s teardowns, a group chat link-sharing interface has been spotted.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Similarly to other messaging services, Messages will allow you to create invite links that you can share in link form or through a QR code that others can scan. Under the space where the QR code would seemingly appear, there’s a toggle you can enable that can amend the link for singular use only or one that can be reused and distributed. According to Android Authority, links will expire after 30 days.

It’s likely that we still have a while before Google will roll out its group chat joining-links, so it’s best to be patient with it, but there’s no denying that this will be a landmark upgrade for the messaging service. For now, at least you can take advantage of its new emoji symbol animations and message details menu.