Google Photos tipped to get a major design overhaul – and it’ll make the app much better for finding specific images

A Google Photos redesign could be on the way

A survey shows a new design with a focus on search features

It also makes Memories larger and rounds the edges of your snaps

According to a leak from a recent survey, Google Photos could be about to get a design overhaul, which could make managing your library of snaps a little easier.

Details of a supposed Google survey were shared with Android Authority by a user on Telegram called @Arfus_UwU, who sent a screenshot of two Google Photos layouts. One is the current layout, and the other a redesign, which the user is asked to judge based on how modern or outdated it feels out of 50.

At first glance, the designs seem very similar, with only a couple of minor changes, such as making image borders more round and making the Google Photos Memories action buttons a little larger – the latter of which you’ll either appreciate or hate based on how frequently you use Memories.

However, a few subtler changes could make a world of difference to the Google Photos experience.

Big changes coming?

The current Google Photos design, which could soon be changed (Image credit: Future)

Firstly, we can see that the Today heading no longer has a checkmark next to it and instead shows what appears to be a filter icon. This means instead of being able to quickly select every photo you took that day you’d be able to trim down the snaps you see based on criteria like where they were taken and who’s in the shot.

At the bottom, we can also see that the Photos Collections and Search tabs have been replaced by a floating search bar and an icon that looks like it leads to your collections pages.

All of these changes look to streamline the process of finding a specific photo in as few taps and swipes as possible.

Whether you love or hate the supposed redesign, remember to take this leak with a pinch of salt. Even if Google is conducting surveys, there’s a chance it won’t copy the survey’s design exactly in its eventual rollout – it’s probably testing for a bunch of different factors when asking for opinions.

Even so, we, for one, love the new look. Memories could be smaller but the easy access search bar and filter options look super useful, especially as Google’s AI gets better at smart search so it can locate the precise picture you’re describing but can’t spot in your camera roll no matter how much you scroll.