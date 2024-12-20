Google Photos is getting a handy Quick Edit tool for sharing images, and I don’t know why nobody thought of this sooner

Google seems to be testing a new Quick Edit feature for Google Photos

It allows users to apply an enhancement or crop a photo before sharing it

There's no release timeline for the new feature yet

Google is seemingly testing a new feature for the Google Photos app called Quick Edit, which allows users to apply a last-minute touch-up to images before sharing them with family, friends, and other contacts.

Android Authority reports that a user named Alex – who was using version 7.10.0 of the Google Photos app on a Google Pixel 6 Pro handset – noticed a new screen on their Google Photos app, suggesting Google may be A/B testing the new feature with a limited number of users. We don’t know how these users would have been selected.

Though developed by Google and included with Android, Google Photos is available on a wide range of devices – so this new feature could prove useful whether you're rocking a Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24, or iPhone 16.

At the moment, it seems the screen only appears when selecting a single image. However, those hoping for deep image editing before sending their snaps may want to defer to another app, as the Quick Edit screen seems to only offer, well, very quick and light-touch edits.

The Quick Edit interface on a Google Pixel 6 Pro (Image credit: Android Authority)

According to screenshots shared by the Android Authority tipster (above), users are only able to use Quick Edit to apply a one-and-done enhancement to the image or apply a crop to the photo. This appears to be the same enhancement available in the app’s existing Edit screen.

Limited... but better than nothing

The editing options coming to Google Photos might seem a tad limited, but I’m personally happy to see this feature being trialed, given the amount of time I spend cropping screenshots and document scans to send to others.

However, it would be nice to at least see basic brightness, contrast, and saturation controls added to the Quick Edit screen by release, as I find one-shot ‘enhancements’ can have unpredictable effects on colors and lighting.

There’s a balance to be struck here, as speed is the name of the game, but I can’t see myself needing to enhance screenshots, document scans, or purely informational images like photos of signs.

And as for pics of friends and family, I’m unlikely to just throw on a blanket enhancement filter and call it a day – though if the touch-ups are subtle enough, I can see this being useful for people who are less bothered or less experienced with editing photos on a smartphone.

In any case, this is a feature I could see myself using, and I’m a fan of anything that gives users more options to use their device how they like. Google hasn’t issued a release date for this new feature yet, so be sure to keep up with our Android coverage for the latest updates.