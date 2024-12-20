Got a Samsung Galaxy phone? You can now get these two big freebies from Peacock and Netflix

The Galaxy Store in the US has some new freebies to offer

See an exclusive clip of the upcoming Squid Game season 2

You can also get three months of Peacock Premium

Those of you with a Samsung Galaxy phone and a love of streaming entertainment are getting two free treats from Samsung just ahead of the holidays: an exclusive clip from Squid Game season 2 on Netflix, and three free months of Peacock Premium.

As per Samsung's announcement (via Android Police), you need to head over to the Galaxy Store to claim these benefits. As long as you download Netflix and Peacock from there, and are in the US, the perks should show up.

First up there's a clip from Squid Game season 2 inside the Netflix app, which Samsung says hasn't been made public before. The hit show is returning on December 26, so it's a way of whetting the appetite before the next batch of episodes drop.

Samsung also points out that the Squid Game: Unleashed game is now available from Netflix as well – though this isn't a Samsung Galaxy or US exclusive. If you want to take on players from around the world in Squid Game, head to the download page.

Get Peacock Premium

Load up Peacock for free for three months (Image credit: Shutterstock/DANIEL CONSTANTE)

The second bonus for Samsung Galaxy owners, via the Galaxy Store, is three free months of Peacock Premium – enough to get you through the holidays and beyond. This is an offer for first-time subscribers who haven't signed up before.

Peacock Premium would usually set you back $7.99 a month, so you can save yourself close to $24 with this Samsung deal. It's the cheapest Peacock plan, so there are also ads included, and you don't get the offline download support.

The Peacock streaming service gives you access to shows such as Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, The Office, 30 Rock, Poker Face, Yellowstone, and The Day of the Jackal (a show we're particularly impressed by at TechRadar).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You have until June 4, 2025 to claim the deal, so there's no need to rush. Samsung has also announced that Spotify is now available on the Galaxy Store too, so you've got another reason to visit it instead of the Google Play Store.