A seemingly leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case all but confirms the phone's design

A leaked image of a Spigen case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra matches up with previous leaks

As Spigen is a major brand, there's a high chance the details are accurate

We've also heard again that every Galaxy S25 model might have at least 12GB of RAM

Numerous leaked images have already shown off what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might look like, but today we’ve seen perhaps the most credible yet, as it comes from a major case maker.

Leaker @Jukanlosreve has shared an image of a Spigen case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and with Spigen being a major brand, it’s likely that Samsung would have shared design details with the company so it can prepare cases ahead of the phone’s launch.

The design in question matches what we’ve seen before; there's a quad-lens camera laid out the same way as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s, and slightly curvier corners than on the current model. So, there’s not really anything new here, especially as we can only see the shape of the back of the phone, but this is yet more evidence that the leaks we’ve seen previously are correct.

(Image credit: @Jukanlosreve)

Of course, while Spigen is a major brand, it’s possible that this image has been faked, but it looks genuine, and @Jukanlosreve has a good track record for leaks, so it’s unlikely they’d share this if they didn’t think it was the real deal.

More RAM than ever

In other Samsung Galaxy S25 news, leaker @yabhishekhd (via Android Police) has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will ship with 12GB of RAM, even in their base versions. This means that unlike in the S24 series – where the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 had 8GB of RAM – there won’t be any 8GB models in the Samsung Galaxy S25 line.

This isn’t a new claim, as another source had also previously said that 12GB would be the starting RAM amount for the Galaxy S25 line, but hearing this from multiple sources suggests it’s likely accurate.

We’ll probably find out for sure how much RAM these phones have on January 22, as based on numerous leaks that’s likely the Samsung Galaxy S25 release date.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors