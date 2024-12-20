A seemingly leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case all but confirms the phone's design
And more RAM is looking more likely
- A leaked image of a Spigen case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra matches up with previous leaks
- As Spigen is a major brand, there's a high chance the details are accurate
- We've also heard again that every Galaxy S25 model might have at least 12GB of RAM
Numerous leaked images have already shown off what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might look like, but today we’ve seen perhaps the most credible yet, as it comes from a major case maker.
Leaker @Jukanlosreve has shared an image of a Spigen case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and with Spigen being a major brand, it’s likely that Samsung would have shared design details with the company so it can prepare cases ahead of the phone’s launch.
The design in question matches what we’ve seen before; there's a quad-lens camera laid out the same way as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s, and slightly curvier corners than on the current model. So, there’s not really anything new here, especially as we can only see the shape of the back of the phone, but this is yet more evidence that the leaks we’ve seen previously are correct.
Of course, while Spigen is a major brand, it’s possible that this image has been faked, but it looks genuine, and @Jukanlosreve has a good track record for leaks, so it’s unlikely they’d share this if they didn’t think it was the real deal.
More RAM than ever
In other Samsung Galaxy S25 news, leaker @yabhishekhd (via Android Police) has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will ship with 12GB of RAM, even in their base versions. This means that unlike in the S24 series – where the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 had 8GB of RAM – there won’t be any 8GB models in the Samsung Galaxy S25 line.
This isn’t a new claim, as another source had also previously said that 12GB would be the starting RAM amount for the Galaxy S25 line, but hearing this from multiple sources suggests it’s likely accurate.
We’ll probably find out for sure how much RAM these phones have on January 22, as based on numerous leaks that’s likely the Samsung Galaxy S25 release date.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- Samsung Galaxy S25 specs predictions: all the key rumored specs for every model
- Samsung Galaxy S25 price rumors: how much is the S25 line likely to cost?
- Samsung Galaxy S25 rumored features: the key tipped upgrades on the S25 line
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.