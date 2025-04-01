The Google Pixel 9a is already available to preorder in the UK - and you can save up to £500
Both preorder and contract deals are already available for preorder
After a short delay, the new Google Pixel 9a is finally available to preorder in the UK. If you're on the hunt for a decent-value mid-range Android flagship, then it's time to consider an upgrade.
For those not in the know, the Google Pixel 9a was originally announced a few weeks ago but was mysteriously delayed due to component issues. Those issues seemed to have been ironed out now, however, as the device has just appeared on major networks today for an April 14th release date.
The Google Pixel 9a comes in at £499 upfront but there are no shortage of excellent tariffs to pair it up with today. I've laid down the various deals and offers from EE, Three, and many other retailers just down below.
For some reason, the Google Store itself hasn't gone live with preorders yet, but the device is available from other retailers. If there's any update on this front, I'll be sure to update this page. I imagine Google preorders will follow shortly. Note that unlocked devices are available to preorder from Amazon right now.
Where to preorder the Google Pixel 9a
- Amazon: up to £150 off with a trade-in
- Carphone Warehouse: from £27/mo, plus free Pixel Buds
- EE: up to £432 off with trade-in and plan
- Fonehouse: from £24/mo with 100GB data
- Mobiles.co.uk: unlimited data from £21/mo
- Mobile Phones Direct: four times data on O2
- O2: up to £150 off with a trade-in
- Three: £240 off plans, plus up to £150 off with trade
- Vodafone: up to £576 off with a plan
The Google Pixel 9a is one of the weirder phone launches I'ce covered because no-one, not even Google, seemed to know when it was actually being released. Currently, preorders are only live in the UK and not the UK - and Google's site itself only displays a 'notify me' sign rather than live preorders.
If I had to guess, Google's preorder deals will probably feature some kind of trade-in rebate in the £200 to £400 range as the maximum saving. If you're going unlocked, then it could possibly be worth waiting for Google's promotions. I can't see it being more than a few days wait with other retailers offering preorders.
Our full Google Pixel 9a review will be here soon
Our Google Pixel 9a review will be coming shortly, so stay tuned for our full run down of this interesting new addition to the Pixel 9 line-up. In the meantime, I'd highly recommend checking out our Google Pixel 9a: five of the biggest upgrades page as it's an excellent overview of the device.
I've also posted the specs for this device just down below for those interested. In a nutshell, the Pixel 9a features the same excellent Tensor G4 chipset as the standard Pixel 9 range - although you actually get a bigger battery with this mid-range model.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Google Pixel 9a
Dimensions
154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm
Weight
185.9g
OS
Android 15
Display
6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz
Chipset
Google Tensor G4
RAM
8GB
Storage
128GB / 256GB
Battery
5,100mAh
Rear cameras
48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide
Front camera
13MP
Charging
23W wired, 7.5W wireless
