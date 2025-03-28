Google Pixel 9a delay ends – here's when you'll be able to buy one
The phone appears, though the mystery remains
The Google Pixel 9a was announced in mid-March, but Google almost immediately delayed the sale of the phone, telling us it would be available sometime in April. We finally have the exact day the Pixel 9a should appear on shelves, and it will arrive in the US, UK, and Canada first on April 10. Then, it will go on sale in Europe on April 14th, followed by Australia and Asia on April 16th.
The new Pixel 9a will cost $499 / £499 / AU$849, and for that price, you get 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. The phone will be available in four colors: Obsidian black, Porcelain white, Peony pink, and Iris lavender. I got to spend thirty minutes with the new phone in a brief preview, and I'm hoping to have a full review up on TechRadar as soon as possible.
@techradar ♬ original sound - TechRadar
The Pixel 9a was mysteriously delayed and Google would only say there was a component issue with the phone. Recent rumors have suggested that the Pixel 9a could have had problems with the camera overheating. Those rumors say the problem will be fixed with a software update, which fits the short timing of this delay.
Had there been an actual hardware component that needed to be replaced, we could have been looking at weeks or even months of waiting before the Pixel 9a hit shelves.
I've reviewed most of the best phones you can buy, and frankly, camera overheating is a very common issue these days. I've had overheating problems with my iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra that required the phones to all shut down during intense outdoor photo sessions. It's great that Google caught this problem, and hopefully, the Pixel 9a won't have the same issues as those flagship phones.
Of course, Google has not officially confirmed any specific reason for the delay, so we can only speculate. We hope to have a full review of the Pixel 9a on TechRadar shortly, and we will certainly put the camera - and every other component - through thorough testing to make sure it can stand up to our intense expectations.
You might also like
- Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e
- The Google Pixel 9a’s mysterious delay may have just been explained
- The Google Pixel 9a’s AI has a RAM problem
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, starting more than 20 years ago at eTown.com. Phil has written for Engadget, The Verge, PC Mag, Digital Trends, Slashgear, TechRadar, AndroidCentral, and was Editor-in-Chief of the sadly-defunct infoSync. Phil holds an entirely useful M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University. He sang in numerous college a cappella groups.
Phil did a stint at Samsung Mobile, leading reviews for the PR team and writing crisis communications until he left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. Phil is certified in Google AI Essentials. He has a High School English teaching license (and years of teaching experience) and is a Red Cross certified Lifeguard. His passion is the democratizing power of mobile technology. Before AI came along he was totally sure the next big thing would be something we wear on our faces.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I’m happy enough with my iPhone 16 Pro, but if I wasn’t, I’d buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 at Amazon right now
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in