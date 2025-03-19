Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e

Google just revealed the Pixel 9a and it launches in April

It comes with a host of new upgrades, including the Tensor G4 chip and a new display

The Google Pixel 9a starts at $499 / £499, undercutting the iPhone 16e

The Google Pixel 9a is official and brings with it a mix of neat upgrades to keep the budget phone firing on all cylinders.

Starting at $499 / £499 (we're still waiting on Australian pricing), the Pixel 9a isn't as affordable as Pixel a-series models of the past but tracks with the Pixel 8a, and notably undercuts the iPhone 16e.

Like the Pixel a-series releases in recent years, at a quick glance you’ll not see a huge amount of difference in the Pixel 9a over the full-fat Google Pixel 9 or the outgoing Pixel 8a. But digging deeper there are a suite of changes here that could make it a new contender for our best cheap phones list.

(Image credit: Google)

For starters, the Pixel 9as comes with a new design. The rear-spanning camera bar of the Pixel 8 and the pill-shaped module of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models has been ditched for a smaller, narrower module, which to my eyes has made the 9a seem more compact.

Helping with that are new sides that are less rounded than those of the Pixel 8a but still curve at the top, which should make the Pixel 9a feel a little more comfortable to grip for longer prions. The dust and water resistance has also got a boost and now has a rating of IP68. Just don’t expect a glass back, as Google has stuck with a plastic composite, which is pretty much a signature of the Pixel a-series.

You do get a nice choice of colours for the Pixel 9a, comprising a lavender-esque ‘Iris’, a bright pink ‘Peony’, the standard ‘Porcelain’ white, and the ever-present ‘Obsidian’ black.

(Image credit: Google)

One neat but not immediately obvious upgrade is the new “Actua Display”, which comes in at a larger 6.3 inches and can now hit a peak brightness of 2,700 nits; that’s a decent jump from the Pixel 8a’s 2,000-nit peak brightness.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A variable refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz remains present, but Google noted the new display is more scratch-resistant than that of the Pixel 8a, which should help make the 9a more durable than the older phone.

New Tensor chip, a fresh camera, and a lot of AI

(Image credit: Google)

At the heart of the Pixel 9a you’ll find Google’s latest Tensor G4 chip, which gets paired with 8GB of RAM. Don’t expect screaming fast raw performance to take on the latest Snapdragon or Apple A-series chips, but do expect capable performance such as the kind we’ve seen in the main Pixel 9 models, and responsive AI features.

The smart processing chops of the chip should also help get the most out of the new 48-megapixel main camera on the Pixel 9a. What may seem like a downgrade in sheer resolution on the Pixel 8a’s 64MP main camera, doesn't look set to be the case, as the new camera has a wider aperture that should deliver brighter photos, especially in low-light citations.

A 13MP ultra-wide camera remains, but it now has a Macro Focus mode, a first for the Pixel a-series, and should help deliver crisp up-close photos.

Around the frost you’ll find a 13MP f/2.2 camera, which is business as usual for this Pixel, though the larger display should help make snapping a selfie easier than ever.

The big upgrade for the cameras will likely come from improvements in the sensor and the processing on the Tensor G4 chip.

But the real photography chops will come in the form of the AI features, with the Pixel 9a getting the host of tools that its predecessor came with, but also those introduced with the Pixel 9 phone last year, such as Add Me that lets users combine two shots into one, along with upgrades to tools like Magic Editor and native access to the Pixel Studio that lets you create images with text prompts.

Google Pixel 9a specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel 9a Dimensions 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm Weight 185.9g OS Android 15 Display 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz Chipset Google Tensor G4 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Battery 5,100mAh Rear cameras 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide Front camera 13MP Charging 23W wired, 7.5W wireless

Other AI features include Google Gemini being at the heart of the Pixel 9a, including Gemini Live that allows you to have natural conversation with the generative AI-powered virtual assistant.

There’s also Theft Detection that uses AI to identify potential theft attempts and lockdown the phone if needed, and Crash Detection that also uses AI to detect when you might have had a crash and alert the emergency services.

Rounding all this out is a larger battery, coming in at 5,100mAh, which is a solid jump from the 4,492mAh on the Pixel 8a, plus seven years of software support.

Could this be the best Pixel phone for everyone?

(Image credit: Google)

Now I and the phones team need a closer look at the Google Pixel 9a before we draw any conclusions. And I’d advise you to wait for our full review before buying the phone when it’s released in April.

But Google rarely misses with the Pixel a-series, and the 9a looks to bring a decent mix of upgrades to make it a compelling phone at a palatable price. If that 48MP camera delivers the photography goods, then the suite of AI features, neat design and new display should all be icing on the cake.

Take all this into account and then contrast it to the more-expensive, less well-equipped iPhone 16e and I’d argue Google has somewhat embarrassed Apple on the affordable phones front. The Pixel 9a offers a lot more for a chunk of change less.

I think we could be looking at a new budget phone champion here, when all things are considered, and perhaps an Android phone that I’ll recommend for most people. Stay tuned to TechRadar for more, and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.