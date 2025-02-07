Google Messages could soon let you delete messages for other people, and I can't wait to pretend my cringiest jokes never happened
Undo those late-night litanies
- Google Messages will likely add the ability to unsend messages in its next update
- Previously users could only delete messages from their own device
- The feature is as-yet unreleased, with no fixed release date
Google Messages will soon allow you to unsend messages for other people, rather than just deleting them from your own device, if a new feature found in an upcoming update makes it to release.
An APK teardown by Android Authority found that users will soon be given two options when trying to delete a message, with the existing “Delete for me” function joined by “Delete for everyone”.
Google Messages is the stock messaging app of Android, and as such can be found preloaded on all the best Android phones, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to the Google Pixel 9 Pro to the OnePlus 13.
This new unsend feature is already common in modern messaging apps like WhatsApp and within social media messaging services like Instagram DMs. However, until now, deleting an RCS message on Google Messages only removed it from one’s own device – the recipient or recipients could still see the message as originally sent.
It seems the Google Messages version of this feature won’t be quite as quiet as the competition – unlike WhatsApp, Instagram, and others, Google Messages will actively notify the recipients that a message has been deleted.
For our technically-minded readers, the new feature was found in unreleased code destined for Google Messages version 20250131_02_RC00. The unsend feature has specifically been added in line with RCS Universal Profile v2.7.
Google Messages has a prominent place in the Android ecosystem, and recently became the default messaging app for Samsung Galaxy phones. As PhoneArena notes, it’s important that Google’s messaging service maintains the features users expect as the competition becomes more concentrated.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
WhatsApp remains the world’s most popular messaging service, with over two billion users worldwide, but Google Messages isn’t far behind – a Google blog post from 2023 celebrated the app passing one billion RCS-enabled users.
As my TechRadar colleagues may be able to attest, I know the feeling of having a joke in a busy group chat not stick the landing – I’m glad to see that Google Messages is giving users the option of a second chance when they need it (even if it does come with a rather conspicuous announcement).
And though it seems very likely to launch with the next version of Google Messages, the unsend feature described remains unreleased without a fixed release date, so the details contained in this story could change with time.
You might also like
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Android 16 tipped to get big health monitoring upgrade – and your Fitbit could be the first to take advantage
Google Gemini update makes asking the AI for assistance feel more like phoning a friend